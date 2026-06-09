Alembic Therapeutics, LLC Announces Acquisition of NUVESSA® (metronidazole vaginal gel 1.3%) from Exeltis USA, Inc.





BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alembic Therapeutics, LLC announces the acquisition of NUVESSA® (metronidazole vaginal gel 1.3%), an FDA-approved prescription medication indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginal infections in females 12 years of age and older, from Exeltis USA, Inc. This acquisition represents an important milestone in Alembic Therapeutics’ ongoing commitment to expanding its women’s health portfolio and increasing patient access to proven treatment options. Through this transaction, Alembic Therapeutics assumes responsibility for the commercialization and distribution of NUVESSA in the United States.

NUVESSA is indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in females 12 years of age and older. NUVESSA is designed as a convenient single-dose, pre-filled disposable applicator, which delivers approximately 5g of gel containing 65mg of metronidazole, administered once a day at bedtime intravaginally. NUVESSA is contraindicated in persons who have shown hypersensitivity to metronidazole, parabens, any component of the formulation, or other nitroimidazole derivatives.

NUVESSA will continue to be available nationwide through retail and specialty pharmacy distribution channels. Healthcare providers can continue prescribing NUVESSA in accordance with the approved prescribing information for appropriate patients. The full prescribing information should be consulted for complete details regarding approved indications, dosing, administration, contraindications, warnings, and safety information.

Alembic Therapeutics is dedicated to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products and innovative healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and expand access to care across multiple therapeutic categories.

Alembic Therapeutics, LLC

550 Hills Drive, Suite 110

Bedminster NJ 07921

908-569-7456 • Sales@alembictx.com

www.alembictherapeutics.com



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