Remove the blindfold from your AI agents: The LogRocket MCP shows agents how customers are actually experiencing your product

BOSTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogRocket , creators of the AI-first session replay and analytics platform, today announced the launch of the LogRocket MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server, which gives AI agents visibility into what users are actually experiencing in your product.

The LogRocket MCP connects your AI agents directly to LogRocket's Galileo AI , which watches session replays, reads customer feedback, and analyzes product changes. Galileo uses this information to detect issues, diagnose root causes, quantify user impact, and identify the fix. The MCP makes Galileo's analysis available to your AI agents so they can act on it.

Here’s an example: you notice that your conversion rate dropped last week. You ask Claude/Cursor what went wrong, but it finds nothing broken.

When you enable the LogRocket MCP, you and your agents can now watch thousands of session replays in minutes.

So now if conversion rate dips, the LogRocket MCP identifies the problem immediately: on mobile Chrome, autofill triggers a spinner that never resolves. This context, and a suggested fix, is delivered wherever you need it: Claude, Cursor, or right to your agent.

How product and engineering teams are using the LogRocket MCP

LogRocket customers are changing the way they monitor their products with the MCP.

Matt MacInnis, President and Chief Product Officer at Rippling, a global provider of HR, payroll, and IT software, posted on X that Rippling is using the LogRocket MCP to identify and resolve customer issues in real time:





ShipStation Global, the shopping and logistics provider behind products like ShipStation and Stamps.com, connects its coding agents to the LogRocket MCP to help generate pull requests automatically.

“We're using the LogRocket MCP to feed real user session data directly to our AI agents,” said Nick Ciubotariu, CTO at ShipStation Global. “When an issue surfaces, the agent doesn't wait for us to investigate; it pulls the sessions, diagnoses the root cause, and opens a pull request automatically. That's an amazing advantage. It's a great accelerator for our engineering teams and a huge benefit to our customers.”

Here are three more examples of agents that LogRocket customers are building and connecting to the MCP:

An issue resolution agent that watches user sessions, surfaces usability and technical problems, and routes those issues to coding agents to fix automatically.

that watches user sessions, surfaces usability and technical problems, and routes those issues to coding agents to fix automatically. A product research agent that connects to the code base, identifies new features being shipped, and shows how customers are using and responding to them.

that connects to the code base, identifies new features being shipped, and shows how customers are using and responding to them. A customer support agent that, when a customer has a problem, can see exactly what they experienced and act accordingly.



Connect your AI agents to crucial product data

The LogRocket MCP connects your agent to Galileo, LogRocket’s AI that brings together data from across the product stack to provide a complete picture of the user experience.

When an agent queries the LogRocket MCP, Galileo pulls from:

Session replays: Galileo watches relevant user sessions to identify friction points within the user journey.

Galileo watches relevant user sessions to identify friction points within the user journey. Customer feedback: Galileo listens to customer calls from Zoom, Gong, and other sources to capture user sentiment.

Galileo listens to customer calls from Zoom, Gong, and other sources to capture user sentiment. Support tickets: Galileo reads support tickets from sources such as Zendesk and Intercom to surface user issues.

Galileo reads support tickets from sources such as Zendesk and Intercom to surface user issues. Project management: Galileo tracks product changes in GitHub, Linear, and Jira, and analyzes the results of A/B tests in platforms like Optimizely and Qualtrics.

Galileo then identifies and prioritizes issues, pinpoints the root cause, and suggests a fix, which can be pushed to Claude Code, Cursor, or your favorite coding tool.

The LogRocket MCP Server is available today. Existing LogRocket customers can connect via the hosted server at mcp.logrocket.com/mcp. New users can learn more at docs.logrocket.com/docs/mcp or get started at logrocket.com .

About LogRocket

LogRocket is the AI-first session replay and product analytics platform. Stop manually watching session replays; Galileo AI does it for you, watching every session, reading user feedback, and tracking product changes to proactively surface what’s impacting users before it affects your business. Integrate Galileo it into agentic workflows via MCP across tools like Claude, ChatGPT, Slack, and more, or ask Galileo any question about their users’ experience and get answers in seconds. The company’s AI-powered platform allows its 3,000+ global customers to provide an optimal user experience every time. Founded in 2016 in Boston, MA, the company is backed by Battery Ventures, Delta-v Capital, and Matrix Partners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75175af3-5132-469e-bc69-20d86a031cd0