$5.8 Million and Counting: Equifruit Celebrates 20 Years of Fairtrade Bananas with First-Ever Impact Report

MONTREAL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifruit, North America’s leading Fairtrade-certified banana importer, has today released its inaugural Impact Report, marking twenty years of 100% Fairtrade sourcing and positive impact for banana farmers and workers.

The report details how Equifruit is using its platform to tackle systemic issues in the banana industry, from advocating against gender-based violence to championing fairer prices for the people who grow North America’s favourite fruit. Its release represents another milestone in what the company is calling The Year of the Banana Badass, a year-long celebration of the community of buyers, retailers and shoppers driving change in the banana aisle.

“When Equifruit was founded, no one imagined what it would become”, said Jennie Coleman, President and Co-owner of Equifruit. “This report tells the story of our growth, and how we became the company that we are today. A banana supply chain built on relentless price pressure is a fragile one. Fairtrade helps us build a stronger system and after twenty years, the results speak for themselves.”

Since its founding in 2006, Equifruit has generated over US$5.8 million in Fairtrade Premium paid directly to banana farming communities in Central and South America. Farmers and workers invest these funds according to their priorities, in projects ranging from improved housing to soil health programs, community healthcare and climate resilience.

2025: A Year of Milestones

The report captures another landmark year for the company, including:

Coast-to-coast distribution: Equifruit bananas became available across Canada

Globe and Mail Top Growing Companies list for a fourth consecutive year, ranked #174 with 195% growth

ECIP Leadership Circle recognition for commitment to ethical labour practices

Multiple industry awards including Progressive Grocer Impact Awards, the Shelby Report Sustainability Award, and WXN’s Canada’s Most Powerful Women Award for Jennie Coleman.





She’s a Triple Threat

What sets Equifruit apart in a crowded produce aisle is a trifecta that few brands can match: 100% Fairtrade since day one, certified B Corp, and certified Women-Owned by WEConnect International. With co-owners Jennie Coleman and Kim Chackal at the helm, Equifruit is a singular force in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

“The banana industry doesn’t change by accident,” the report states. “It changes when people decide to say enough is enough to bad banana business practices.”

The full Equifruit Impact Report is available to view online.

About Equifruit

Established in 2006, Equifruit is North America's leading Fairtrade-certified banana importer and marketer. We're a growing produce aisle sweetheart: a certified B Corp, and proudly women-owned. We're righting the wrongs of banana business history by making fair pay for banana farmers as interesting, followable and loved as pop culture. Stay tuned for our Global Fairtrade Banana Domination. Linkedln, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

Press Contact:

Georgia Crump

georgia.crump@equifruit.com

1-833-511-3247

www.equifruit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd06f12d-124a-4f90-9353-a697c1af8918