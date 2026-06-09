AppFolio Connects Realm-X to Anthropic’s Claude, Setting a New Standard for Real Estate Performance Management





SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today announced a milestone in Real Estate Performance Management: an agent-to-agent connector between its AppFolio Realm-X AI suite and Anthropic ’s Claude. Property managers can now trigger and execute complex operational work in Claude, with every action governed by native domain logic, trusted accounting rules, and compliance guardrails.

Where most industry approaches simply produce query results by exposing API endpoints or surfacing raw data, AppFolio is exposing operational jobs – triggered from Claude, executed inside the Performance Platform. Realm-X and Claude operate agent-to-agent, collaborating to execute real work with and for customers. Realm-X natively understands the operational model of property management – the workflows, the rules, and the real-world stakes. Built on an architecture of native governance, authentication, and permissioning, every action initiated through the connector inherits AppFolio’s existing platform guardrails, ensuring that work is executed within the customer’s established workflows, while giving operators visibility and oversight.

“Our mission has always been to build the platform where real estate comes to do business, and we recognize that our customers are more than just consumers of our platform – they are builders of real businesses and thriving communities,” said Kyle Triplett, Chief Product Officer at AppFolio. “By bringing the power of Realm-X to Claude, we are giving those builders the access and capabilities to deliver unparalleled performance. Whether they are at their desk or mobile, they can work through Claude, and have the same trusted AppFolio Performance Platform with a unified system of action.”

“The next frontier of AI is moving beyond simple chat to sophisticated agents that can execute meaningful work within complex industries,” said Travis Bryant, Head of Americas Mid-Market at Anthropic. “By leveraging Claude’s high-reasoning capabilities and AppFolio’s deep real estate expertise, this connector demonstrates how AI can safely navigate professional workflows. We are excited to see AppFolio use our models to empower property managers with a secure, proactive system of action to deliver real performance outcomes to their customers.”

What Property Management Professionals Can Do

Portfolio Reporting: Combine AppFolio portfolio data with external market research through Claude to generate investor-ready performance summaries.

Occupancy & Maintenance Oversight: Use Claude to analyze occupancy and maintenance performance metrics to identify operational bottlenecks. Realm-X surfaces actionable recommendations to protect retention and executes priority tasks to shorten resolution times.

Leasing & Marketing Optimization: Direct Claude to review listing and leasing performance. Realm-X executes updates to marketing copy and listing details, re-syndicating immediately to improve lead conversion.

Accounting & Financial Integrity: Maintain clean and current books by having Realm-X surface bank reconciliation exceptions and potential discrepancies. Work with Claude to generate adjustments needed to reconcile financials.

Resident Satisfaction: Analyze the quality of resident interactions to understand strengths and areas for improvement. Draft policy updates with Claude and act on a better resident experience through Realm-X Resident Messenger Performer.





“Realm-X has fundamentally transformed what AI can do in this industry,” said JC Castillo, President and CEO at Velo Residential, an AppFolio customer. “By connecting Realm-X to Claude, AppFolio opens up endless opportunities for us to get creative and maximize the performance of our portfolio. With the connector, Claude gets safe, real-time access to our business context, and the power to trigger action in the platform we run our business on.”

The Realm-X connector in Claude will make its debut at the National Apartment Association’s Apartmentalize conference, June 17-19 .

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative performance platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de25604f-4b2e-4c09-a20f-f5c19c929246