Spirit Electronics Announces Managed Access to U.S.-Based Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing for Aerospace and Defense Programs

PHOENIX, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Electronics today announced a new managed-access offering that provides aerospace and defense customers with a secure pathway to advanced, U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing in 28nm CMOS. Through this capability, Spirit supports programs seeking domestic wafer fabrication for custom ASICs and high-reliability integrated circuits, helping customers align mission needs with trusted, onshore production capacity.

This offering enables defense and aerospace program managers to engage with mature, mixed-signal, advanced-node CMOS platforms manufactured entirely within the United States. These platforms—long utilized in high-reliability commercial and industrial applications—are now accessible to government tier 1 programs requiring secure sourcing, long-term sustainment, and controlled supply-chain assurance. Spirit’s managed-access model provides a structured interface that supports early program scoping, technical alignment, and program lifecycle coordination under the appropriate NDA and security frameworks.

“Defense customers continue to shift toward onshore manufacturing to secure their mission critical needs,” said Marti McCurdy, CEO of Spirit Electronics. “Our role is to simplify that path—offering a single, trusted channel that connects program requirements with domestic wafer fabrication options, supported by compliant program management, secure infrastructure, and long-term sustainment.”

Spirit’s vertically integrated services include secure program oversight, supply-chain management, on-shore assembly & test, environmental screening, qualification, and lifecycle support through a DLA-suitable, AS9100, ISO9001, and CMMC Level 2 trusted facility. By centralizing these services, Spirit enables government and aerospace programs to adopt trusted U.S. semiconductor manufacturing with reduced risk and accelerated time to deployment.

This managed-access model reflects Spirit’s continued commitment to strengthening the domestic microelectronics ecosystem and supporting national defense priorities through secure, U.S.-made semiconductor solutions.

About Spirit Electronics

Spirit Electronics is a vertically integrated electronics design and manufacturing solutions provider. We own BOM architecture and time-to-market outcomes—from ASIC design through post-foundry services, advanced packaging, comprehensive screen and qualification, and onshore assembly and test from a certified partner made in the USA, for the USA. Spirit provides the velocity, agility, and capacity to accelerate your program while eliminating supply chain risk. Our trusted facility is AS9100, ISO9001, CMMC Level 2, and DLA Lab certified and purpose-built for high-reliability applications. Spirit is a veteran owned, woman-owned, small business headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona in the heart of the Silicon Desert. spiritelectronics.com

Media Contact:

Spirit Communications Team

pr@spiritelectronics.com

(480) 998-1533