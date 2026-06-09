LeadCoverage Wins 2026 TMSA Trailblazer Award for the Inaugural Supply Chain Growth Index

ATLANTA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, the premier go-to-market (GTM) consulting group for supply chain, logistics, and freight technology companies, has received the 2026 TMSA Trailblazer Award from the Transportation Marketing and Sales Association (TMSA). The agency was honored for creating the Supply Chain Growth Index (SCGI), a quarterly benchmark designed for freight and logistics leaders who are ready to measure what truly matters: pipeline created per dollar of GTM spend.

"We built the SCGI and LGER because freight executives kept asking the same question: are we getting a return on our GTM spend?" said Kara Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of LeadCoverage. "These tools offer a clear view of true GTM impact by shifting the focus from traditional vanity metrics to actual opportunity creation."

The Supply Chain Growth Index is the industry's first dedicated GTM efficiency benchmark, providing a standardized way for freight and logistics companies to measure performance. At its core is the Logistics Growth Efficiency Ratio (LGER), a metric that calculates the amount of qualified pipeline generated for every dollar spent on sales and marketing. By shifting the focus from traditional vanity metrics to actual opportunity creation, these tools offer a clear view of true GTM impact.

These benchmarks are essential for navigating volatile markets and longer sales cycles. They empower supply chain executives to make data-driven decisions by exposing inefficient spend or identifying growth opportunities limited by underinvestment. With the LGER as a roadmap, leadership can allocate resources with confidence, ensuring that GTM investments drive predictable, scalable growth and help their organizations compete on pipeline value rather than price alone.

LeadCoverage originated from a realization that while supply chain firms excel at operational excellence, they frequently find it difficult to articulate their value in a way that generates consistent revenue. Established by logistics and transportation experts Kara Smith Brown and Will Haraway, the consultancy was created to bridge this gap. LeadCoverage is now the preferred partner for logistics and supply chain organizations seeking to convert their industry presence into quantifiable pipeline expansion.

Each year, the TMSA Awards Program recognizes outstanding sales and marketing programs across the transportation and logistics industry. TMSA presented the 2026 TMSA Trailblazer Award at the June 2026 ELEVATE conference in Denver, CO.

About TMSA

TMSA's annual awards honor outstanding marketing and sales initiatives, the talented individuals behind them, and meaningful community contributions. These awards recognize top campaigns and commercial initiatives and also spotlight the people behind the brand. The Transportation Marketing and Sales Association (TMSA) is the only organization focused on advancing marketing and sales professionals across all modes of commercial freight transportation. TMSA supports members through education, industry connections, and access to essential resources. Members include professionals from motor carriers, ocean carriers, railroads, seaports, and logistics companies. Visit TMSAtoday.org to learn more.

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies that are grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

Media Contact

Michaela Dildine

LeadCoverage

michaela.d@leadcoverage.com