Electric Aircraft Market to Reach $37.2 Billion by 2030 Driven by Sustainable Aviation Trends

Delray Beach, FL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Electric Aircraft Market by platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft), Type, System (Batteries, Electric Motors, Aerostructures, Avionics, Software), Technology, Application and Region - Forecast to 2030", The Electric Aircraft market is expected to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2022 to USD 37.2 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. The need for alternate transportation solutions that are sustainable and low emission is driving the demand for the market.

Browse 164 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 255 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Aircraft Market - Forecast to 2030"

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Major Key Players in the Electric Aircraft Industry:

Airbus SE (France),

Eve Air Mobility (Brazil),

Joby Aviation (US),

Vertical Aerospace (UK), and

Lilium N.V. (Germany) among others.

Electric Aircraft Market Segmentation:

The light and ultralight aircraft segment is estimated to lead the electric aircraft market in the forecast period

Based on platform, the light and ultralight aircraft segment is estimated to lead the electric aircraft market during the forecast period. Developments are majorly being made in the light aircraft segments while larger aircraft that cover regional transportation and business jets are expected introduction in late 2026 and early 2027.

VTOL segment is expected to have largest market share during the forecast period

Based on technology, VTOL segment is expected to have largest market share during the forecast period. Most rotary wing UAVs are electric in nature. Even in the developments for AAM eVTOLs are the primary focus of designing. Companies like Joby (US), Volocopter (Germany) and Ehang (China) are all developing eVTOL aircraft.

The Aerostructures segment is estimated to dominate the electric aircraft market during the forecast period

By system, the aerostructures segment is estimated to dominate the electric aircraft market during the forecast period. Aerostructures account for the largest share of the total development cost of an aircraft. Newly developed electric aircraft, especially eVTOL aircraft, require some of the most advanced materials to make them lightweight while maintaining their structural strength. These factors contribute to the large share of the system segment in the electric aircraft market.

The Rotary Wing segment to witness largest market share

Based on type, the electric aircraft market has been segmented into fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid wing. The rotary wing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the electric aircraft market in 2022. This is due to the increased deployment of rotary wing air taxis to reduce the price and convenience of urban flights.

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North American Region is expected to witness the largest market share in the forecast period

North America Region is witnessing the largest market share among all the regions. European countries like US and Canada, are investing in advancing the technologies in their transportation. US has the largest electric aircraft OEMs as well as are the early adopters and implementers of electric aircraft ecosystem across the regions.

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