SEO Software Market Size to Hit USD 311.02 Billion by 2035 as Businesses Prioritize AI-Driven Search Visibility | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SEO Software Market was valued at USD 86.52 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 311.02 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.37% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The market is expected to grow as AI-powered SEO platforms are automating content optimization, keyword research, technical audits, and competitive analysis to improve marketing efficiency and also due to the growing use of voice search and AI assistants is driving demand for conversational and long-tail keyword optimization strategies.

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Escalating Digital Competition Compelling Organic Search Investment to Augment Market Growth Globally

The growth of the SEO software market is increasing due to the structural alignment of the most commercially significant macro-digital-economy trend, the progressive migration of consumer purchase journeys to online research and e-commerce, with the commercial rationale of organic search investment, which offers the most capital-efficient digital marketing channel for businesses requiring digital visibility for customer acquisition due to its compounding returns, zero-per-click traffic economics and brand authority building advantages.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Social Media Marketing dominated the SEO Software Market with approximately 27.56% share in 2025 due to the growing importance of social signals, content promotion, brand visibility, and customer engagement in digital marketing strategies. Video Marketing is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, driven by search engines prioritizing video content, increasing consumption of video-based media, and rising investments in video SEO optimization across digital channels.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based solutions dominated the SEO Software Market with approximately 61% share in 2025 owing to their scalability, lower deployment costs, real-time analytics capabilities, and ease of integration with digital marketing platforms. On-Premise is the fastest-growing deployment mode with a CAGR of approximately 14.62%, supported by enterprise requirements for enhanced data security, regulatory compliance, and greater control over sensitive marketing and customer data.

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises dominated the SEO Software Market with approximately 66% share in 2025 due to their substantial digital marketing budgets, extensive online presence, and demand for advanced SEO analytics and automation tools. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of approximately 14.87%, driven by the availability of affordable cloud-based SEO solutions and increasing recognition of organic search as a cost-effective customer acquisition channel.

By End User

Retail & E-Commerce dominated the SEO Software Market with the largest share in 2025 owing to intense online competition, high dependence on organic traffic, and the need to optimize product visibility across search engines. Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing end-user segments, fueled by rising demand for medical content optimization globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest regional share of the global SEO software market in 2025. The United States accounts for about 82.5% of North American revenues, due to the commercial concentration of leading SEO software companies such as Semrush, Ahrefs, Moz, BrightEdge and Conductor, the most developed digital marketing agency ecosystem in the world and the highest per-business investment in digital marketing among major economies.

The U.S. SEO Software Market was valued at around USD 23.49 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 83.62 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of around 13.54%. In 2025, North America led the market contributing to the growth of the global SEO Software Market owing to the increased usage of digital marketing campaigns, healthy digital advertising environment and presence of leading tech companies.

The Europe SEO Software Market is estimated to be USD 24.66 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 83.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.99%. Europe held a major share of the global SEO software market in 2025. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Sweden are the leading national markets for SEO software investment with mature digital economies, high internet penetration and sophisticated digital marketing cultures.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for regional SEO software, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 15.17% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. This growth is fueled by rapid digitization, increasing internet penetration, the growth of e-commerce, and a rising awareness among Asian businesses that organic search visibility offers a sustainable customer acquisition advantage over paid advertising in markets where the costs of digital advertising are rising.

Key Companies:

Semrush Holdings, Inc.

Ahrefs Pte. Ltd.

Moz, Inc.

Conductor LLC

BrightEdge Technologies, Inc.

Screaming Frog Ltd.

Mangools, s.r.o.

SE Ranking Ltd.

Serpstat OÜ

Siteimprove A/S

Searchmetrics GmbH

Botify SAS

Yoast B.V.

Raven Tools, LLC

Majestic-12 Ltd.

Surfer SEO Sp. z o.o.

Clearscope, Inc.

seoClarity, LLC

SpyFu, Inc.

WebCEO Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2024: Semrush launched its AI-powered content marketing platform featuring automated brief generation, SERP competitor content analysis, and real-time content optimization scoring, enabling marketing teams to produce search-optimized content at substantially higher velocity than traditional manual briefing workflows.

2023: Ahrefs introduced its AI-powered content grader providing specific improvement recommendations for semantic coverage gaps, heading structure, and entity optimization relative to top-ranking competitors, demonstrating closed-loop content optimization based on comparative SERP performance analysis.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI-Powered SEO Adoption Metrics – helps you evaluate the penetration of AI-driven SEO automation, analytics, content optimization, and search intelligence platforms across industries.

– helps you evaluate the penetration of AI-driven SEO automation, analytics, content optimization, and search intelligence platforms across industries. Organic Search & Digital Marketing Spending Analysis – helps you understand enterprise investments in SEO programs, organic traffic generation, and customer acquisition strategies.

– helps you understand enterprise investments in SEO programs, organic traffic generation, and customer acquisition strategies. E-commerce SEO Performance Insights – helps you identify demand trends driven by online retailers, digital publishers, and content-focused businesses leveraging SEO for traffic growth.

– helps you identify demand trends driven by online retailers, digital publishers, and content-focused businesses leveraging SEO for traffic growth. Technical SEO & Website Optimization Benchmarks – helps you assess adoption of Core Web Vitals monitoring, mobile optimization, site audits, and website performance enhancement initiatives.

– helps you assess adoption of Core Web Vitals monitoring, mobile optimization, site audits, and website performance enhancement initiatives. Digital Transformation & Online Visibility Index – helps you track the impact of digitalization, online commerce expansion, and increasing spending on digital marketing technologies.

– helps you track the impact of digitalization, online commerce expansion, and increasing spending on digital marketing technologies. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product offerings, technological capabilities, and recent developments.

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