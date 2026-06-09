Pacific Office Automation Celebrates 50 Years of Growth, Innovation and Community

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Office Automation (POA) marked a historic milestone on Friday, June 5, as employees across the company's nationwide footprint celebrated 50 years in business. While POA's official anniversary falls on June 7, the organization chose to recognize the occasion with simultaneous celebrations in every office, honoring the people whose dedication has fueled five decades of growth and success.

Founded in 1976 by Terry Newsom, Pacific Office Automation has grown from a single office equipment dealership in Oregon into one of the largest independent office technology and managed services providers in the United States, serving customers across the Western U.S. and beyond.

"As we celebrate 50 years, I hope our employees embrace the future by following the advice of one of my favorite historical figures, Winston Churchill: 'The price of greatness is responsibility,’” said Terry Newsom, Founder of Pacific Office Automation. “The success of Pacific Office Automation has always been built by people who were willing to take ownership, work hard, and do what's right for our customers, our communities, and each other."

The anniversary celebrations focused on employee appreciation, recognizing the thousands of team members—past and present—who have helped build the company's reputation for service, innovation, and long-term customer relationships.

"Fifty years is an extraordinary accomplishment," said Adam Pritchett, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Office Automation. "This milestone belongs to every employee, customer, manufacturer partner, and community that has been part of our journey. While we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last 50 years, we’re even more excited about what’s ahead as we continue to evolve, innovate and serve our customers.”

The celebration also provided an opportunity to honor the life and legacy of Karen Newsom, co-founder, board member, and wife of Founder Terry Newsom. Karen played a pivotal role in the company's early growth, helping establish many of the values and programs that continue to define Pacific Office Automation today. Her commitment to employees, families, and long-term stewardship helped create the culture that has guided the company for five decades.

"Today, as Pacific Office Automation celebrates its 50th anniversary, it’s fitting that we also celebrate the life of my mother and the company she helped build alongside Terry,” said Brooks Newsom, Chief Financial Officer. “While the success of POA belongs to the thousands of employees who have built this organization over the last five decades, I can say with absolute certainty that POA would not exist without Karen Newsom. She believed in treating people with respect, taking responsibility, and putting family first—values that continue to shape our culture today."

Today, Pacific Office Automation employs more than 1,500 people across more than 40 locations and continues to expand its portfolio of technology solutions, including managed IT services, cybersecurity, unified communications, workflow automation, and managed print services. As Pacific Office Automation looks toward its next chapter, the company remains committed to its founding philosophy of investing in people, solving customer challenges, and giving back to the communities it serves.

About Pacific Office Automation

Founded in 1976, Pacific Office Automation is one of the largest independent office technology and managed services providers in the United States. Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, the company delivers managed IT services, cybersecurity, office equipment, unified communications, workflow automation, and business technology solutions to organizations across the country. Its mission remains simple: Problem Solved. For more information about Pacific Office Automation, visit www.pacificoffice.com