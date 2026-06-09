Cheyenne, WY, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Koi Peptides survey of 412 laboratory researchers found that 75% rank sourcing quality among their top concerns when buying research peptides, placing it above price and shipping. The figure reflects respondent self-report under a disclosed methodology, summarized below. All Koi Peptides products are sold for research use only.

Survey Results: 75% of Lab Researchers Cite Sourcing Quality as a Top Concern

Among 412 laboratory researchers surveyed by Koi Peptides , 309 respondents (75%) named sourcing quality as a top concern when purchasing research peptides. That made it the most frequently cited concern in the survey, ahead of batch-to-batch consistency, price, shipping and cold-chain handling, and supplier support.

Top concern when sourcing research peptides Respondents (n = 412) Share Sourcing / material quality 309 75% Batch-to-batch consistency 251 61% Price/budget 198 48% Shipping and cold-chain handling 161 39% Supplier responsiveness and support 128 31%





Respondents could select more than one concern, so the shares do not total 100%. The ranking shows that quality and consistency, the two factors most closely tied to documentation, ranked at the top of the list. Price ranked third, cited by 48% of respondents.

Koi Peptides Survey Methodology: Sample Size, Population, and Margin of Error

Koi Peptides ran this survey to measure how research buyers weigh sourcing quality against other factors. The details below let readers judge the data for themselves.

Sample size (n): 412 completed responses

412 completed responses Population/sampling frame: research scientists and laboratory professionals in the United States who purchase or specify research peptides

research scientists and laboratory professionals in the United States who purchase or specify research peptides Recruitment: opt-in email invitations to a research-buyer contact list and to Koi Peptides customers

opt-in email invitations to a research-buyer contact list and to Koi Peptides customers Field dates: March to May 2026

March to May 2026 Mode: online questionnaire

online questionnaire Margin of error: ±4.8% at a 95% confidence level

±4.8% at a 95% confidence level Conducted by: in-house Koi Peptides research team

Primary question (verbatim): "Which factors do you consider a top concern when sourcing research peptides? Select all that apply."

Limitation: Respondents opted in, so the sample is self-selected and may over-represent buyers who already prioritize documentation. The figures reflect self-report, not audited purchasing records.

Peptide Sourcing Quality: Additional Findings From the Koi Peptides Survey

Beyond the headline figure, the survey measured how researchers verify quality and what they prioritize. Documentation featured heavily across their answers.

How Researchers Verify Peptide Quality

A Certificate of Analysis is the most common checkpoint. In the survey, 82% of respondents (338 of 412) said they always require a COA before purchase, 13% require one for some compounds, and 5% do not require one.

What Researchers Check Before Buying

Purity leads the checklist. Among respondents, 79% check HPLC purity (area %), 68% check peptide identity by mass spectrometry, 64% check lot or batch traceability, 52% check endotoxin level, and 44% check storage and handling guidance. Respondents could select more than one item.

Documentation vs Price in Peptide Sourcing

Documentation usually wins. When documentation and price conflict, 67% of respondents (276 of 412) prioritize documentation, 19% prioritize price, and 14% weight the two equally.

What Is Sourcing Quality in Research Peptides?

Sourcing quality in research peptides means a product with a verified identity, a quantified purity, a documented endotoxin status, and full lot traceability tied to a specific synthesis batch. In plain terms, the buyer can confirm what the molecule is, how pure it is, and which batch produced it.

Identity confirms the molecule is the peptide on the label, usually by matching its measured molecular weight against the theoretical value. Purity reports how much of the sample is the target peptide, expressed as a percentage. Endotoxin status records the level of bacterial contaminants that can interfere with cell-based work. Lot traceability links every vial to a specific production run, ensuring the documentation matches the material in hand. Together, these four points define whether a peptide can be trusted in a research setting.

Why Does Sourcing Quality Affect Research Reproducibility?

Uncharacterized material introduces hidden variables that can confound results before a hypothesis is even tested. If the peptide is impure or misidentified, the result may reflect the impurity rather than the intended compound.

A 2016 Nature survey of 1,576 researchers reported that 52% saw a significant reproducibility crisis in science, and more than 70% had failed to reproduce another scientist's experiments. The survey identified variability in reagents and materials as one documented contributor to that problem.

For peptide work, an impure or misidentified compound is exactly that kind of hidden variable. A verified identity and a measured purity remove two of the most common sources of doubt, which is why the surveyed researchers ranked sourcing quality so highly.

Mislabeled and Off-Spec Research Peptides: The Gray-Market Quality Problem

Independent testing has repeatedly found gray-market peptide products that fall short of their labeled purity, bear the wrong identity, or contain little of the stated compound. The issue is one of quality transparency, not of any single seller.

A 2018 analysis published in the journal Talanta profiled falsified peptide products and found measured purity ranging from roughly 5% to 75% for certain peptides, well short of label claims. Some samples also carried toxic elemental impurities, including arsenic and lead. Findings like these explain why the researchers in the Koi Peptides survey treat documentation as a gatekeeping step. A published, per-batch Certificate of Analysis is the practical defense against an off-spec or mislabeled vial entering a study.

How to Verify Research Peptide Sourcing Quality

Verifying sourcing quality comes down to reading the documentation and matching it to the vial in your hand. Three checks cover most of the risk: read the Certificate of Analysis, match the lot number, and confirm both purity and identity.

What a Peptide Certificate of Analysis Should Include

A complete COA should report identity (observed versus theoretical molecular weight), HPLC purity (area %), endotoxin level (EU/mg), counterion, the lot or batch number, the method conditions used for testing, and the test date.

How to Match a Lot Number to Its COA

Find the lot number printed on the vial, then match it to the COA issued for that exact lot. A COA that covers a different lot, or a generic COA with no lot number at all, does not verify the vial you received. The lot number is the link between the paper and the product.

HPLC vs Mass Spectrometry: Purity vs Identity

HPLC and mass spectrometry answer two different questions. HPLC area % measures how much of the sample is the target peptide, which is ‘purity.’ Mass spectrometry confirms the molecule is the intended peptide by matching its molecular weight, which is ‘identity.’ A reliable COA reports both, because a sample can be highly pure yet still be the wrong peptide.

How Koi Peptides Verifies Peptide Sourcing Quality

Koi Peptides runs a per-batch quality program built around the same checks the surveyed researchers said they value. Every lot is documented before it reaches a buyer.

The program covers a per-batch Certificate of Analysis, HPLC purity testing, mass spectrometry identity confirmation, endotoxin screening, a public COA library searchable by lot number, and full lot traceability from the vial back to its synthesis batch.

“The survey confirms what our customers tell us: documentation is the deciding factor,” said Dr Tshering Pedon , research analyst at Koi Peptides. “We publish a per-batch Certificate of Analysis for every lot, with HPLC purity and mass-spec identity, so a researcher can match the vial to its data before any work begins. Our job is to make that verification simple, rather than ask anyone to take our word for it.”

Are Research Peptides Legal? Research-Use-Only Status Explained

Research peptides supplied for laboratory study are research-use-only materials. They are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for human or animal use, they are not dietary supplements, and they are not drugs.

The FDA verifies the safety, effectiveness, and quality of a product through its drug approval process ; products the agency has not approved have not been verified by the FDA on those measures. Researchers who buy these materials are responsible for handling and using them in line with applicable laws and their own institutional rules.

Research Peptide Sourcing Quality: Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Koi Peptides survey find?

The survey found that 75% of 412 laboratory researchers rank sourcing quality among their top concerns when buying research peptides, making it the most cited concern, ahead of price and shipping.

How many researchers were surveyed?

A total of 412 laboratory researchers completed the survey. The margin of error is ±4.8% at a 95% confidence level, based on the disclosed methodology.

What is sourcing quality in research peptides?

Sourcing quality means a research peptide with a verified identity, a measured purity, a documented endotoxin status, and lot traceability tied to a specific synthesis batch.

How do you verify research peptide purity?

Purity is verified by HPLC, which reports the percentage of the sample that is the target peptide (area %). Identity is confirmed separately by mass spectrometry. A complete COA reports both numbers.

What should a peptide Certificate of Analysis include?

A COA should include identity (observed versus theoretical molecular weight), HPLC purity, endotoxin level, counterion, the lot or batch number, the method conditions, and the test date.

About Koi Peptides

Koi Peptides is a United States supplier of research peptides for laboratory and research use only. The company publishes a per-batch Certificate of Analysis for every product, with HPLC purity testing, mass spectrometry identity confirmation, endotoxin screening, and a public COA library searchable by lot number.

All Koi Peptides products are sold strictly for in-vitro research and laboratory study. They are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are not dietary supplements, and are not intended for human or animal use, consumption, or any clinical or therapeutic application.

Disclaimer: All Koi Peptides products are for research use only and are not for human or animal consumption. They are not approved by the FDA. Survey figures reflect respondent self-report under the disclosed methodology. This release is not medical advice.