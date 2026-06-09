Costco's Next Treasure-Hunt Find Has Arrived: Steak Cut Bacon for When Thick Cut Bacon Isn’t Enough

Westminster, Colo., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco shoppers across the Midwest have a new treasure-hunt item to add to their carts this summer: award-winning Steak Cut Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon.

Available for a limited time in Midwest Costco stores, the new product from Coleman All Natural Meats has already earned national recognition, winning a 2026 Allrecipes Golden Cart Award, which honors the best new grocery products in America.

Unlike traditional bacon – or even standard thick-cut varieties – Steak Cut Bacon is sliced to a substantial 3/8-inch thickness, creating a rich, meaty bite that brings restaurant-quality possibilities into home kitchens. The extra-thick format allows consumers to enjoy bacon in entirely new ways, from grilling and smoking to burgers, sandwiches, breakfast plates, and pork belly-inspired preparations.

As Costco members continue to seek out unique, limited-time discoveries throughout the warehouse, Steak Cut Bacon offers something genuinely different in the meat case. The product taps into growing consumer demand for elevated at-home dining experiences while giving shoppers a fresh take on one of America's favorite foods.

"Part of the fun of shopping at Costco is discovering something unexpected, and Steak Cut Bacon is exactly that kind of find," said Patricia Bridges, Senior Director of Marketing for Coleman. "Bacon remains one of America's most-loved foods, and consumers are always looking for new ways to enjoy it. Steak Cut Bacon takes a familiar favorite and turns it into something entirely new – bold, indulgent and versatile enough to be the star of the meal. We're excited to introduce Costco members throughout the Midwest to this award-winning product and see how they make it their own. As they say: if you know, you know.”

With a crispy exterior and juicy, flavorful center, Steak Cut Bacon delivers a bold new option for summer grilling, weekend brunches and backyard entertaining.

The product is available for a limited time at participating Costco warehouses throughout the Midwest through June while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.colemannatural.com.

About Coleman All Natural Meats

Coleman All Natural Meats produces all-natural fresh and prepared meats with no antibiotics ever or added hormones, sourced from American farmers and served to families across the country. As one of the largest humanely raised crate free pork producers and one of only two pork companies that are American Humane Certified, the company pioneered high standards for animal care and quality ingredients which have been part of the Coleman family business since 1875.

Coleman products provide consumers with a great-tasting, simple solutions to the never-ending question of “what’s for dinner (or breakfast, or lunch, or snack)?” No matter how they prepare it, Coleman helps families feel confident about the food they serve. Learn more about Coleman at www.colemannatural.com and follow @colemannaturalmeats on social media.

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