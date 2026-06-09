Hurricane Group Names rEvolution Worldwide Agency of Record for FISE Birmingham 2026, Global Action Sports Festival’s U.S. Return

Chicago, Ill, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rEvolution, the leading global independent sports marketing agency that drives business outcomes through sport, culture and community, today announced it has been selected by Hurricane Group to serve as agency of record for FISE Birmingham 2026, marking the U.S. return of FISE — Festival International des Sports Extrêmes — the world’s largest action sports festival. Together with its digital performance group, WePlay, the agency will support digital ticketing, performance marketing and sponsorship sales for the FISE World Series’ only 2026 U.S. stop in Birmingham, AL., with a focus on driving measurable ticket demand, fan acquisition and commercial revenue.

Set for Aug. 7-9 at City Walk BHAM in Birmingham, Alabama, FISE Birmingham 2026 is the only U.S. stop on the 2026 FISE World Series. The three-day festival will bring together action sports, the FIBA 3x3 Challenger and urban culture across BMX freestyle, skateboarding street and bowl contests, interactive fan activities, art, fashion, live music and street food.

“FISE Birmingham represents a major U.S. growth opportunity for Hurricane Group and for action sports,” said John Rowady, founder and CEO of rEvolution. “FISE has built a global festival model that brings sport, culture, community and brands together in a powerful way. Our focus with WePlay is to help convert that platform into ticket demand, audience growth and sponsorship revenue, while establishing Birmingham as a strong U.S. showcase for the FISE World Series.”

rEvolution and WePlay will support Hurricane Group with a conversion-led digital ticketing and performance marketing program that includes media strategy, audience-led campaign development, paid media activation, performance tracking, reporting and ongoing optimization. Backed by WePlay's proven track record driving ticket sales and attendance growth for major sports properties including the PGA Tour, NBA, and IRONMAN, the partnership brings deep expertise in fan acquisition, conversion, and revenue generation.

rEvolution will also lead sponsorship sales through target list development, brand outreach, prospect engagement, qualified meetings and assistance with sponsor asset and pricing discussions – helping identify partners that authentically connect with FISE’s action sports and culture-driven audience.

The appointment builds on rEvolution’s track record helping international sports properties build U.S. relevance and commercial momentum, including its recent agency of record appointment by Major League Cricket; its work supporting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 — international cricket’s premier global championship — in the United States; and its work with the All Blacks, New Zealand’s national rugby team.

“FISE has always been more than a competition — it’s a festival that brings together sport, music, and culture in a way that creates real connection with people and communities,” said Hervé André-Benoit, founder and CEO of Hurricane Group and creator of FISE. “As we continue to grow globally and bring the FISE World Series back to the United States, we need partners who understand how to build demand, attract brands and protect the authenticity of the experience. rEvolution brings that expertise, and we are excited about what we can build together in Birmingham.”

FISE Birmingham 2026 gives Hurricane Group, rEvolution and WePlay a clear U.S. growth platform built around attendance, sponsorship revenue and long-term audience development. Additional athlete, programming and partner announcements will be shared in the months ahead. Event information and tickets are available at fiseworldseries.com.

About FISE | Hurricane Group

Hurricane Group is a global leader in action and urban sports events and the creator of FISE (Festival International des Sports Extrêmes). Founded in 1997 in Montpellier, France, FISE has grown into a global urban sports festival platform that brings together elite athletes, amateur competitors and fans through world-class competition and festival experiences. Today, FISE operates as a multi-city international circuit across Europe, Asia and North America, combining sport, culture and community. Hurricane Group also designs and builds urban sports infrastructure through Hurricane Parks, extending its impact from live events to permanent venues.

About rEvolution Worldwide:

rEvolution, the independent, global full-service sports marketing agency comprised of industry experts in consulting and business strategy alongside marketing, experiential, communications and creative specialists who produce award-winning sponsorship and marketing campaigns for brands and rights holders throughout the sports industry. rEvolution is a one-of-a-kind agency measuring the results of connecting brands to fans with a focus towards business performance. Turn your sports marketing cost center into a sports growth engine with rEvolution. For more information, visit revolutionworld.com.

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