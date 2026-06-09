LAZER LOGISTICS MARKS 30 YEARS OF OUTSOURCED YARD EXCELLENCE AND PEOPLE-FIRST GROWTH

ATLANTA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lazer Logistics, the leading outsourced yard logistics provider across North America, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in August 2026. Since its founding in 1996, the company has grown to serve 800+ sites across 42 states and Canada, earning the trust of 54 Fortune 500 companies while maintaining its foundational commitment to safety-first execution, operational excellence and people-first culture.

The past three decades reflect Lazer's evolution from a regional spotting and shuttling operation into a comprehensive yard orchestration platform. Today, the company combines disciplined operations with proprietary technology, including LLOS (Lazer Logistics Operating System), YardNexus and Dray Portal, to deliver measurable performance improvements in uptime, throughput, dwell time reduction and idle time elimination.

"Thirty years ago, my dad and uncle built Lazer on a simple belief: if you take care of your people and execute with discipline, the rest follows,” said Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Logistics. “That philosophy hasn't changed, even as we've grown across more than 800 sites and earned the trust of 54 Fortune 500 companies. Our people-first culture is really our secret sauce. Lazer is a place where people own outcomes and safety isn't a slogan. It's how we work. The next 30 years are about doubling down on that foundation while leading with technology that makes yards smarter and greener."

Beyond exceptional operational performance, Lazer's 30-year trajectory is rooted in The Power Triangle: technology, operations and people. The company has invested consistently in leadership development, safety discipline and its Employee Ownership Program. This approach has translated into stability, lower turnover and client relationships built on trust and measurable results.

Lazer's commitment to sustainability and electrification underscores its ability to innovate while staying grounded in real-yard operations. The company has completed 3M zero-emission miles using EV yard trucks, demonstrating that progress toward greener yards does not require sacrificing throughput or reliability.

"When we say we take the yard off your plate, we mean it,” said Josh Lee, president of Lazer Logistics. “For 30 years, we've earned the trust of the Fortune 500 by delivering tangible results and holding ourselves accountable. We don't promise magic; we promise disciplined execution backed by real people and real data. The next chapter is about deepening those partnerships and giving our clients even more control and visibility into their yard operations. That's what keeps us growing and what makes our team proud to show up every day."

The 30-year milestone also marks continued expansion into new markets, deepening relationships with existing customers and advancing technology capabilities that give enterprise shippers and distribution networks the visibility, control and accountability they need to run efficient yards at scale.

Lazer's suite of services includes Lazer Tech, yard spotting, shuttling, shunting (Canada), gate operations, drayage, trailer rental and EV yard trucks. For more information about Lazer Logistics visit www.lazerlogistics.com.

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About Lazer Logistics

Since 1996, Lazer Logistics has been a leading provider of outsourced yard management services, including spotting, shuttling, trailer rentals, gate management and related solutions that help customers improve safety and performance across their logistics networks. The company is powered by a 3-pronged approach to efficiency and effectiveness rooted in technology, operations and most importantly, people. With over 800+ locations and an industry-low idle time of 16%, Lazer helps the world’s largest brands unlock precision, uptime and measurable CO₂ savings. In 2026, Lazer Logistics was recognized as a Top Dedicated Contract Carrier by Transport Topics.

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Kayla Phillips

kayla.phillips@seesparkgo.com