Mariner Expands Commitment to First Responders Through Planned Acquisition of Atlantic Wealth Partners

Overland Park, Kan., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner, a national financial services firm, today announced its intent to acquire Atlantic Wealth Partners, a Jupiter, Fla.-based advisory firm advising on approximately $218 million in assets. The transaction expands Mariner's support for first responder communities and further strengthens the firm's resources serving law enforcement, fire rescue and public safety professionals and their families.

Founded by Steve Olson, CFP®, AEP®, Atlantic Wealth Partners has built its practice around serving first responders throughout Palm Beach and Martin counties. The firm has developed strong relationships across local police, fire rescue and emergency response organizations, including the Palm Beach Policemen's Benevolent Association (PBA). Three advisors from the firm are expected to join Mariner when the transaction closes on June 30, 2026.

The acquisition builds on Mariner's established presence within the public safety sector. Through Mariner Institutional, the firm advises approximately $35 billion in assets across 256 retirement plans serving police, fire and public safety personnel. Mariner has also continued investing in resources dedicated to these communities, including the recent addition of Steve Callaghan, a former NYPD Bomb Technician and U.S. Navy veteran, as a senior wealth consultant focused on supporting first responders and their families.

"First responders dedicate their lives to serving their communities while navigating financial situations that are often uniquely complex," said Marty Bicknell, president and CEO of Mariner. "Atlantic Wealth Partners has earned trust by understanding those realities and building lasting relationships within the communities they serve. Their addition strengthens an important area of focus for Mariner and aligns with our purpose to positively impact the lives of many. Together, we will continue investing in the resources and expertise designed to help first responder families pursue their long-term financial goals."

"Our clients have trusted us with some of the most important financial decisions they will make," said Olson. "Joining Mariner allows us to continue serving those clients while expanding the resources and capabilities available to them. We believe Mariner's commitment to first responders makes them a strong fit for our team and the people we serve."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.