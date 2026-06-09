American Airlines to webcast annual meeting of stockholders

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) invites its stockholders, team members and other interested parties to attend its virtual annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, June 10, at 9 a.m. CT. Anyone can attend the annual meeting by registering in advance or on the day of the meeting at proxydocs.com/AAL and clicking the “Register Here” button.

Stockholders can submit questions in writing on the day of the meeting through the virtual annual meeting website. The webcast of the virtual annual meeting of stockholders will be available to the public for two weeks after the meeting at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL)

American Airlines is a premium global airline connecting more of the U.S. to the world. With roots tracing back to an air mail carrier in the Midwestern United States in 1926, American now operates more than 6,000 daily flights to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries and serves more than 200 million customers annually. Powered by a proud and talented team of 130,000 aviation professionals, American’s team lives out the airline’s purpose of caring for people on life’s journey every day.

The world’s largest airline proudly celebrates its centennial year in 2026, reaching a milestone that reflects a century of innovation and the Forever ForwardSM spirit that changed the industry and the world. American introduced the first scheduled air cargo service, the first airport lounge and the first airline loyalty program and continues to reinvent the customer experience today. The airline is also a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe.

Get the latest about American at news.aa.com and @AmericanAir.

Investor Relations

investor.relations@aa.com