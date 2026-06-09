BeautyPlus Launches AI Tattoo Generator for Realistic Virtual Tattoo Try-On

SINGAPORE, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeautyPlus (https://www.beautyplus.com/), the AI-powered photo editing app developed by Pixocial, today announced the launch of AI Tattoo Generator, a new feature that allows users to virtually try on realistic tattoo designs using their own photos.

As tattoos continue to grow in popularity across fashion, beauty, and social media culture, many people face the same challenge before getting inked: deciding what design to choose and where to place it. A tattoo is permanent, but the decision-making process often relies on imagination, inspiration photos, or rough sketches. BeautyPlus aims to make that process easier with a virtual tattoo try-on experience powered by AI.

The new feature enables users to upload a photo and instantly visualize tattoo designs directly on their skin. Users can experiment with different tattoo placements, sizes, and styles before committing to a real tattoo, helping them better understand how a design may look on their body.

BeautyPlus’s AI Tattoo Generator supports a wide range of tattoo styles, including fine-line tattoos, floral designs, angel numbers, hearts, minimalist artwork, colorful illustrations, and detailed black-and-grey designs. In addition to preset tattoo styles, users can also upload any image they like and transform it into a tattoo-style design, or extract tattoo inspiration from a reference image and apply it to their own photo. This gives users more flexibility to create personalized tattoo looks based on their favorite artwork, symbols, patterns, or visual ideas. Whether users are exploring their first tattoo idea or simply creating content for social media, the feature offers a realistic way to test different looks in seconds.

“Getting a tattoo is a highly personal decision, but visualizing the final result can be difficult,” said Vincent Lu, Product Lead of BeautyPlus. “We created AI Tattoo Generator to give users a simple way to explore tattoo ideas, compare placements, and gain confidence in their choices before making a commitment.”

Beyond tattoo planning, the feature also reflects a growing trend toward digital self-expression. Similar to virtual makeup, hair color simulators, and fashion try-on tools, virtual tattoo experiences allow users to experiment with their appearance without permanent changes.

BeautyPlus also continues to expand its AI-powered editing experience across both app and web. On BeautyPlus Web, users can enhance photo quality with Image Enhancer (https://www.beautyplus.com/image-enhancer), experiment with new looks using AI Hairstyle (https://www.beautyplus.com/ai-hairstyle), and explore other creative tools such as Pinboard Freeform Collage Maker (https://www.beautyplus.com/photo-collage-maker), all designed to make visual self-expression easier.

Together, BeautyPlus’s AI Tattoo Generator and web-based AI editing tools reflect the platform’s broader mission: helping users express themselves confidently, visualize new styles, and create polished, personalized images without complicated editing workflows.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b42cbd09-4c1c-4d16-9d5a-cca3a949cd5f