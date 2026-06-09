HERE Launches Fourth-Generation WAKUKU Series Globally, Expanding Its Imaginative IP Universe

SHENZHEN, China, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERE, a lifestyle-driven IP brand dedicated to building imaginative and emotionally resonant worlds, today announced the launch of the fourth-generation WAKUKU series, The Handicraft World of WAKUKU, for global audiences. Inspired by handcrafted aesthetics and the belief that “everything can be mended,” the new vinyl plush blind box series explores themes of repair, emotional healing, and creative self-expression through patchwork-inspired character design, bringing WAKUKU’s whimsical, mischievous world to a broader community of collectors, creators, and fans worldwide.

Blending handcrafted-inspired aesthetics with collectible storytelling, The Handicraft World of WAKUKU is distinguished by a visual language of asymmetrical socks, button accents, heartbeat heart motifs, soft faux-mink fabric, and vintage handmade details — playful, personable, and full of character.

The collection centers around WAKUKU’s whimsical “Handicraft World,” where buttons, fabrics, and handcrafted details are transformed into imaginative companions, adding a distinct sense of liveliness to each figure. Each character carries its own distinct personality and backstory. Optimized for both display and everyday collecting, the premium vinyl plush format intentionally leaves room for fan reinterpretation, DIY expression, and creative co-creation — inviting collectors everywhere to slow down, connect, and discover the mindful joy of handcrafting and mending together with WAKUKU.

The launch also marks a broader step in HERE’s global expansion. Guided by the brand philosophy of “Joy, Integrity, Wonder, and Co-Creation,” HERE is building a global IP ecosystem that connects creativity, emotional resonance, and community-driven storytelling. Beyond WAKUKU, the brand will continue to expand its portfolio through both original properties and broader IP collaborations, including ZIYULI and SIINONO, each with its own visual identity, story, and creative world.

Blind box units and full-box sets from The Handicraft World of WAKUKU are now available through select MINISO stores globally and on HERE’s official website . For more information, visit heretoy.com or follow HERE on Instagram at @here_global_official.

About HERE

HERE is a lifestyle-driven IP and creative brand dedicated to creating artful collectible toys and emotionally resonant character worlds. The brand offers global audiences immersive experiences that blend artistic value with emotional warmth, while continuously building a joyful and engaging brand culture. Guided by the philosophy of Joy, Integrity, Wonder, and Co-Creation, HERE is building a vibrant ecosystem that connects creativity and emotion, working with creators, fans, and trend-toy communities to co-create, share, and grow original IP universes across global markets.

Media Contact:

bmd@heregroup.com

Website: heretoy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33212a64-8b9e-4432-a2c0-4274a2727a0e