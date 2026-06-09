INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES FIRST TINY HOME SALE AND ADVANCES BOXABL HOUSING INITIATIVE

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) (“ILAL” or the “Company”), a global real estate investment and development firm, today announced the sale of its first Tiny Home at Rancho Costa Verde and provided an update on its innovative housing initiatives designed to expand affordable and sustainable living opportunities in Baja California.

The first Tiny Home sale follows the Company’s recent acquisition of an additional 300 acres, increasing its available inventory for sale to approximately 1,000 homesites and expanding its potential future revenue opportunities. The newly acquired property includes 12 existing Tiny Homes and two completed beachfront homes. Renovations are currently underway on a model home, with retail pricing for Tiny Homes beginning at $109,000.

The Company also announced the completion of site preparation for its first BOXABL installation. BOXABL is an innovative modular housing system designed to deliver high-quality homes rapidly and efficiently. Since its founding in 2017, BOXABL has attracted significant attention for its efforts to address housing affordability through advanced manufacturing and modular construction technologies.

BOXABL’s flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio residence featuring a full kitchen, bathroom, and utility systems. The unit is manufactured off-site and unfolds on location in less than an hour. BOXABL has also introduced the Baby Box, a 120-square-foot unit built to RV standards, and continues to develop expandable and stackable housing configurations suitable for multifamily, townhome, and larger residential applications.

International Land Alliance has identified an additional location within its 500-acre Cabo Oasis beachfront community for the introduction of Tesla-powered BOXABL Casita units. The Company believes these innovative homes will appeal to vacation, second-home, retirement, and investment buyers seeking affordable coastal living opportunities.

“We believe the combination of innovative construction technology, sustainable energy solutions, and desirable coastal locations creates a compelling opportunity for today’s homebuyers,” said Frank Ingrande, President and Chief Executive Officer of International Land Alliance. “Our goal is to provide attainable housing options while continuing to expand the value and diversity of our real estate portfolio.”

Proposed Features of the Cabo Oasis BOXABL Residences Include:

Tesla Solar Roof integration and Powerwall battery storage designed to support energy independence

Smart-home technology providing automated control of lighting, climate, and security systems

Modern modular design maximizing functionality and efficient use of space

Energy-efficient systems designed to reduce long-term utility costs





About Cabo Oasis

Cabo Oasis is International Land Alliance’s flagship beachfront development located in Baja California. The 500-acre master-planned community offers ocean views, resort-style amenities, and a variety of residential opportunities designed to support sustainable coastal living.

About Rancho Costa Verde

Rancho Costa Verde is a 1400-acre master planned community (approximately 1500 home sites) in Baja California, located roughly eight kilometers north of the Company’s Cabo Oasis Resort on the Sea of Cortez. To date, RCV has sold over 1,000 residential lots and built over 100 single-family homes, with 50 under construction. This is in addition to a completed boutique hotel and clubhouse. For more information about this green off-grid community, we invite you to visit: www.ranchocostaverde.com

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions to provide accessible housing, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company is also focused on acquiring desirable land and real estate assets in Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. ILAL builds environmentally friendly communities for vacation, retirement, and investment buyers.

For media inquiries, contact:

Investor Relations

jason@ila.company

(877) 661-4811



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This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

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