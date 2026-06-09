Demostack Launches Demo Partner and Builder Agent, Bringing Agentic AI to Every Step of the Product Simulation Lifecycle

New AI agents turn every Demostack user into a demo subject matter expert and every demo into a self-serve GTM engine.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demostack, the enterprise-grade product simulation and demo automation platform for go-to-market teams, announced two new agentic AI products: Demo Partner and Builder Agent. Together, they transform how teams build and deliver demos, cutting the time, expertise, and headcount needed to scale tailored simulations.

For years, demo creation and delivery have faced two bottlenecks: building a great demo required deep technical expertise, and delivering one required a live human in the room for every interaction. Demostack's new agents eliminate both.

"Teams are being asked to deliver more with less, and the pressure on go-to-market is only intensifying,” said Dan Katz, General Manager of Demostack US. “It’s no longer just the established category players competing for the same buyers, AI-native challengers can stand up a credible product with almost no headcount. In that environment, the team that tells its product story most clearly wins. That’s what Builder Agent and Demo Partner are built for. Builder Agent lets anyone build high-fidelity product simulations tailored to any GTM use case: sales demos, training labs, enablement, lead generation… without having to master a new set of tools. Demo Partner makes sure that product story gets delivered consistently, every time."

"Demos have always been one of the highest-leverage moments in the entire go-to-market motion, and one of the hardest to scale," said Rotem Maya, Head of Product at Demostack. "With Demo Partner and Builder Agent, we're putting an agentic crew behind every product use case. Anyone on a GTM team can build a tailored demo in plain English, and every demo can present itself, live or self-serve, extending your best sales engineers to every touchpoint of the GTM motion. This is product storytelling that's AI-native, infinitely scalable, and grounded in the customer’s story."

The user delivers a vision. Builder Agent executes

Builder Agent is an orchestration layer that bridges a user's vision and the Demostack technical suite. Teams no longer hunt through menus or rely on a dedicated expert. From a natural-language prompt, the agent generates a modification kit and executes changes instantly.

Users describe their vision (for example, rebranding ‘Acme Corp’ to ‘Global Industries’), review the plan, and apply changes in real time. It's purpose-built for sales engineers, marketing teams, and reps who need on-brand simulations without waiting on R&D or design.

Demo Partner: Every demo becomes a self-serve enablement engine

Demo Partner is an agent that sits on top of an interactive demo. It is trained on the customer’s story and presents the product the way your best sales enablement champions would. Demostack’s Demo Partners navigate software applications with the expertise and consistency enterprises demand.

Demo Partner unlocks new use cases:

Internal enablement: share a feature demo with a training agent instead of a live session for new hires.

Proof-of-concept self-guided exploration: share a sandbox with a sales agent so prospects can walk key flows on their own time.

Customer “what’s new”: share a sandbox with a customer education agent so accounts explore features without a call.

Partner onboarding: give partners a guided walkthrough that’s always on, always on-brand.

About Demostack

Demostack is the enterprise-grade product simulation and demo automation platform for modern go-to-market teams. It lets revenue, marketing, and enablement teams create high-fidelity, on-brand simulations and deliver them at scale. Hundreds of leading companies trust Demostack. Learn more at demostack.com .