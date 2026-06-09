Kelley Drye Strengthens Delaware Statutory Trust Practice with Addition of Tax Partner Ed Hannon

Chicago, IL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is pleased to announce that Edward Hannon has joined the firm as a partner in its Tax and Real Estate practice groups, based in the Chicago office. Ed, an attorney and certified public accountant, brings deep experience counseling real estate companies, sponsors, funds, and REITs on the use of Delaware Statutory Trusts and Section 1031 like-kind exchange planning. His addition reinforces Kelley Drye’s position as one of the few law firms with a true, full-cycle DST practice.

“Ed is an outstanding addition to our firm and a natural fit for the platform we have built,” said Dana Rosenfeld, Kelley Drye’s Managing Partner. “His deep knowledge of Delaware Statutory Trusts and real estate tax structures, combined with his reputation as a trusted advisor to sponsors and institutional investors, strengthens our ability to deliver sophisticated, integrated counsel to clients in one of the fastest-growing segments of the real estate market. We are thrilled to welcome him to Kelley Drye.”

Ed’s practice centers on advising clients on tax planning and tax-savings structures for real estate investments, developments, and joint ventures, with particular focus on DST formation, master lease structuring, UPREIT conversions, bridge equity arrangements, post-exchange refinancing, and drop-and-swap transactions. He counsels both emerging sponsors adopting a DST structure for the first time and established real estate funds seeking to use DSTs to broaden their capital sources and attract 1031 exchange investors. Ed also has extensive knowledge of the tax provisions embedded in commercial real estate loan agreements and regularly advises on DST-related considerations in real estate purchase negotiations and CMBS financing.

“Ed’s arrival is a major win for our Real Estate practice and our clients,” said Dean Loventhal, co-chair of Kelley Drye’s Real Estate practice group. “I have known Ed for years and always admired his command of the tax and structural complexities that drive DST deals. Having Ed on our team further strengthens our ability to offer clients truly seamless counsel—from the real estate transaction itself through the full range of tax structuring. His experience, creativity, and business-minded approach is a perfect complement to what we do.”

“I am excited to join Kelley Drye and the opportunity to work alongside an established, accomplished team that has built one of the leading DST practices in the country,” said Ed Hannon. “What sets Kelley Drye apart is the breadth of talent already in place—this is a firm where I can tap into experienced real estate, securities, finance, and corporate attorneys who are fluent in the DST model. I don’t need to build the infrastructure; it’s already here. Having seen how effective Dean and the Kelley Drye DST team are in getting deals done, I know our clients will benefit tremendously from that collaboration.”

Prior to joining Kelley Drye, Ed was a shareholder at a major national law firm in Chicago, where he served as co-leader of the firm’s DST working group. He is a frequent panelist on webinars and symposiums addressing tax planning for real estate transactions and serves as adjunct faculty at DePaul University Graduate School of Business, where he teaches a course on the Federal Taxation of Real Estate Transactions. He is the former chair of the Board of Directors of the Illinois CPA Society, an organization of over 24,000 certified public accountants and advisors in Illinois.

Ed received his LL.M. in Taxation, with Honors, from Georgetown University Law Center, his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law, and his B.S. in Business Administration (Accounting), with Honors, from Saint Louis University.

Kelley Drye provides integrated counsel on the securities, real estate, financing, tax, and corporate issues that drive successful DST transactions, representing clients from inception to exit. Learn more here.

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is a powerhouse law firm with more than 190 years of practice. With over 300 attorneys and professionals across nine offices, it offers tenacious courtroom advocacy, strategic problem‑solving, and savvy deal‑making across litigation, regulatory, trade, real estate, bankruptcy, and corporate matters. Kelley Drye represents a diverse client base, serving Fortune 500 companies, emerging businesses, and government entities across technology, finance, healthcare, defense, real estate, and manufacturing. Kelley Drye is committed to delivering practical advice, creative solutions, and exceptional value through enduring client relationships. For more information, visit www.kelleydrye.com.

Attachment