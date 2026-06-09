MetaBot Launches Full-Stack Web3 Ecosystem Powered by BotChain (METAKPK)

Dubai, UAE, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaBot has officially launched its integrated, closed-loop Web3 technology ecosystem, combining a proprietary Layer-1 blockchain, AI-driven automation, and humanoid robotics into a unified platform.

As part of this milestone rollout, the company announced that METAKPK, formerly known as KPK Coin or ParkCoin, has been officially rebranded as BotChain (METAKPK), which now serves as the exclusive native utility coin powering the MetaBot ecosystem.

MetaBot emphasized that BotChain (METAKPK) is solely a utility coin within its ecosystem and is not the native coin of Koinpark or any external exchange platform.

Eight Modules. One Network.

MetaBot’s infrastructure runs across eight proprietary modules that handle specific digital and physical functions, all powered and settled natively using the METAKPK utility coin:

BotChain: The foundational Layer-1 blockchain optimized for high-throughput automation and decentralized security.

The foundational Layer-1 blockchain optimized for high-throughput automation and decentralized security. BotScan: The network’s dedicated block explorer for real-time transaction verification and smart contract tracking.

The network’s dedicated block explorer for real-time transaction verification and smart contract tracking. MetaBot Apps: The central hosting environment and gateway for decentralized applications (dApps).

The central hosting environment and gateway for decentralized applications (dApps). BotWallet: A secure cryptographic wallet for managing and storing METAKPK utility coin holdings.

A secure cryptographic wallet for managing and storing METAKPK utility coin holdings. BotTool: A developer dashboard providing access to network diagnostics and deployment metrics.

A developer dashboard providing access to network diagnostics and deployment metrics. KPKBot: The primary consumer-facing mobile interface connecting retail users directly to network protocols.

The primary consumer-facing mobile interface connecting retail users directly to network protocols. BotLand: A virtual metaverse platform for digital land transactions and spatial real estate development.

A virtual metaverse platform for digital land transactions and spatial real estate development. VRBot & HuBot: Dedicated hardware divisions bridging on-chain logic with physical execution. VRBot centers on VR glasses and headset hardware to manage virtual environments, while HuBot delivers humanoid robotics-as-a-service for physical automation.

Self-Contained by Design

MetaBot's architecture is deliberately structured as a closed-loop system. Every module, from the block explorer to the humanoid robotics division, transacts exclusively in METAKPK. By keeping all value and settlement activity internal, the ecosystem ensures that network utility directly reflects organic project demand rather than external market speculation.

With the Layer-1 mainnet fully operational and its hardware divisions aligning with virtual deployments, MetaBot is actively advancing its full-stack rollout across global markets.

About MetaBot

MetaBot is an independent decentralized technology ecosystem comprising eight proprietary modules: BotChain, BotScan, BotTool, BotWallet, METAKPKBot, BotLand, VRBot, and HuBot. The ecosystem spans Layer-1 blockchain infrastructure, AI automation, and humanoid robotics within a unified, closed-loop architecture. All network operations are powered exclusively by the BotChain (METAKPK) utility coin, MetaBot's sovereign, exchange-independent native currency.

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