Iteris BlueTOAD Spectra CV Roadside Unit Receives OmniAir® Certification

AUSTIN, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iteris, Inc., the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of the Almaviva Group, today announced that its BlueTOAD® Spectra™ CV roadside unit (RSU) has achieved OmniAir® Consortium certification, marking a significant milestone and reinforcing Iteris’ commitment to delivering interoperable, agency-ready solutions.

OmniAir certification is widely recognized as a benchmark for interoperability, conformance, and security in connected vehicle (V2X) technologies. With this third-party certification, agencies can deploy BlueTOAD Spectra CV with confidence that it will seamlessly communicate with connected vehicles and other infrastructure components, ensuring systems work together as intended.

BlueTOAD Spectra CV is a unique roadside solution that combines connected vehicle communications with Bluetooth-based travel-time detection in a single device. This dual capability allows agencies to support advanced safety and mobility applications while simultaneously collecting critical performance data such as travel times, speed, vehicle counts and origin-destination insights—eliminating the need for multiple pieces of hardware in the field.

“Achieving OmniAir certification for BlueTOAD Spectra CV is an exciting step forward for our connected vehicle ecosystem,” said Will Cousins, chief product officer at Iteris. “It reaffirms our commitment to delivering solutions that are interoperable, reliable, and ready for real-world deployments.”

The OmniAir certification builds on BlueTOAD Spectra CV’s existing certifications from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), further validating the solution’s performance and reliability. Together, these certifications demonstrate that the technology meets rigorous standards for durability, communications compliance, and now, seamless integration within connected vehicle environments.

For transportation agencies, OmniAir certification is often a key requirement in procurement processes, ensuring that investments in V2X infrastructure remain flexible and compliant into the future. It also provides assurance that deployed systems will integrate smoothly with a diverse ecosystem of vehicles, devices, and software platforms.

This milestone follows Iteris’ earlier OmniAir certification for its V2X Connect™ software application, which is recognized as Qualified Test Equipment (QTE) used to verify connected vehicle communications.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris’ cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris’ advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris’ website at www.iteris.com.

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva has been a leading group in the Italian Information & Communication Technology sector for over 40 years, leading the digital transformation, and supporting innovation in both the private and public sectors. The Group operates through a global network of over 30 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with a strong presence in various countries, including the United States, Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. As of 2024, it employs over 40,000 people in Italy and worldwide and reports revenues exceeding $2 billion. Combining proprietary platforms and cutting-edge technologies - such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity - the group drives the evolution of end-to-end processes and systems in the market’s strategic sectors: public administration, transportation, healthcare, finance, defense and security, environment, and water resource management. www.almaviva.it [almaviva.it]

Iteris Media Contact

Breanna Wallace

Tel: (949) 996-5348

Email: brwallace@iteris.com