MetroList and Lundy Launch “nora,” Ushering in a New Era of Personal AI Assistants

—Real estate professionals now have a single AI assistant that works across the tools they already use—

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetroList , Northern California’s largest multiple listing service (MLS), announces a collaboration with Lundy, Inc. to introduce “nora,” the AI assistant built for real estate professionals working across multiple platforms.



Designed specifically for real estate professionals, nora acts as a personal AI assistant that works across the systems agents already use. Through natural language, agents can manage email and calendars, summarize communications and documents, answer MLS rules and compliance questions, search property and market information, assist with transaction management and forms, coordinate work across connected business systems, and complete tasks on their behalf. nora can also remember preferences, learn workflows over time, and continue working in the background while agents focus on their clients.

“MetroList has embraced several products from Lundy because we are committed to delivering practical innovation that helps our subscribers succeed,” said Dave Howe, President and CEO of MetroList. “nora represents the next step forward providing agents with a powerful new way to save time, reduce administrative work and stay focused on the needs of their clients.”

This launch reflects MetroList’s continued investment in tools that modernize the agent-experience. By combining MLS-connected intelligence with workflow automation and expanding integrations, nora is positioned to become a valuable new assistant for real estate professionals across Northern California.

“nora was built to give real estate professionals a true AI assistant that can help with the work they do every day,” said Justin Lundy, CEO of Lundy, Inc. “This is another collaboration with MetroList to provide an AI assistant that understands which tasks agents need to succeed.”

Flexible, Wallet-Based Access

nora operates on a wallet-based system powered by Stripe. MetroList-specific features are provided at no charge to MetroList subscribers, while other services such as email reading, calendar management and other advanced task execution functions are micro-transactions to get tasks done. To help users evaluate the platform and understand how nora fits into their workflow, MetroList provides an initial balance so subscribers can explore the platform and experience its value firsthand, then decide to invest their own funds.

As the platform evolves, future integrations and capabilities will expand nora’s usefulness even further for MetroList subscribers.

About Lundy Inc.

Lundy, Inc. is a pioneer in voice-first technology, committed to transforming the real estate industry through inclusive, intuitive solutions. Our flagship products leverage AI and voice commands to make property discovery, transactions, and information accessible to everyone.

MetroList Services, Inc.

MetroList Services Inc. is the official Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and technology provider to more than 20,000 real estate brokers and agents in Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Madera, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba Counties. MetroList acts as a seamless real estate information network and has been in operation for more than 40 years, is the largest MLS in Northern California, and serves a geographic market area covering over 17,000 square miles. MetroList operates ten regional administrative centers that provide a full range of value-added tools, resources, and services to help real estate professionals in their businesses.