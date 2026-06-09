Global Virus Network to Host International Media Briefing on Ebola Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

TAMPA, Fla., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), an international coalition of leading virologists with more than 90 Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in over 40 countries dedicated to advancing pandemic preparedness, will bring together frontline outbreak leaders directly involved in the response effort in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), together with senior leaders from the World Health Organization, Africa CDC, and the international scientific community, on Wednesday, June 10.

Featured Speakers

Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe Tamfum, MD, PhD

Director General, Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale, Democratic Republic of the Congo



2026 Virchow Prize Laureate who helped identify Ebola virus disease during the first known outbreak in 1976 and later co-invented the Ebola treatment mAb114 (Ebanga).

Professor Maria Van Kerkhove, PhD

Director (acting), Epidemic and Pandemic Department, WHO Health Emergencies Programme, World Health Organization

Professor Yap Boum II, PhD, MPH, MBA

Head, Emergency Preparedness and Response Division, Africa CDC



Joining from the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Professor Salim S. Abdool Karim, MBChB, PhD

Yusuf Hamied Chair in Global Health & Director, CAPRISA; Global Virus Network Center of Excellence

Special Advisor to the Director-General, World Health Organization

Chair, Africa CDC Emergency Consultative Group



Joining from the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Professor Robert F. Garry Jr., PhD

Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Tulane University School of Medicine, Global Virus Network Center of Excellence

Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Tulane University School of Medicine, Global Virus Network Center of Excellence Professor Sten H. Vermund, MD, PhD

Chief Medical Officer, Global Virus Network

Dean, University of South Florida College of Public Health

Chief Medical Officer, Global Virus Network Dean, University of South Florida College of Public Health Professor Christian Bréchot, MD, PhD (Moderator)

Vice Chair, Board of Directors, Global Virus Network

Director, University of South Florida Microbiomes Institute

Former President, Institut Pasteur



The briefing will provide journalists with access to experts in outbreak response, public health preparedness, virology, and infectious disease research. Discussion topics will include the current outbreak, scientific and operational challenges, the Bundibugyo strain, diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics, regional preparedness, and implications for global health security.

"The Bundibugyo Ebola situation is a sombre lesson on the challenges of diagnostics during an outbreak," said Professor Abdool Karim. "Without reliable rapid testing to guide patient isolation, infection control, and contact tracing measures on the ground, the epidemic response is on the back foot, trying to catch up.”

"International virus surveillance networks are essential for rapidly detecting and responding to emerging infectious diseases," said Professor Garry. "Their long-term value depends on sustaining research between outbreaks to develop and rigorously evaluate diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics against high-consequence threats such as Bundibugyo virus so that these countermeasures are ready for deployment and real-world testing when the next outbreak occurs."

"The current Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak is affecting not only the DRC's health system but also the broader capacity to respond to public health emergencies," said Professor Boum II. "It highlights the urgent need for collective action under a One Team, One Plan approach without disrupting regional connectivity through border closures."

"Accurate scientific information is essential during an outbreak," said Professor Bréchot. "By bringing together experts working on the ground, leaders from international health organizations, and researchers studying the virus itself, we hope to provide journalists with the context needed to report on this evolving situation."

Journalists will have the opportunity to ask panelists questions during a live Q&A session.

Media Briefing

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

8:00–9:00 a.m. EDT

Media registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0Sp3CHZtTk6ZwF4HhKnLRA