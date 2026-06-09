OnChain Music Announces Unified Platform for Sync Licensing, Distribution, and Content ID Management

Los Angeles, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, OnChain Music announced its continued expansion following its February 25, 2026 relaunch, introducing a unified platform that brings music distribution, sync licensing, and Content ID management together under one roof.

For years, artists and rights holders have been forced to navigate a fragmented ecosystem, relying on separate providers for distribution, licensing opportunities, and content protection. The result has been higher costs, disconnected data, and increased administrative burdens for creators.

OnChain Music is challenging that model with a streamlined infrastructure designed to simplify how music is distributed, monetized, and protected. By consolidating these essential services into a single platform, the company aims to give artists, labels, and rights holders greater control and efficiency across the music value chain.

The announcement comes as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the music industry. Rather than building for a future where AI merely assists music discovery, OnChain Music is developing infrastructure for an ecosystem where AI actively participates in how music is found, licensed, and consumed.

With its integrated approach, OnChain Music is positioning itself at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry, offering a comprehensive solution that addresses the growing complexity of music rights management in the AI era.

"We built it so an independent artist with no label, no manager, and no technical background can upload a track, select their deals, and be available for sync licensing immediately, with distribution to Spotify and other streaming platforms following within two to three days," says CEO and founder Ben Kopec. For independent artists, that kind of simplicity has never existed before.

From Upload to Opportunity

Uploading music and hoping it gets noticed is no longer the only option. OnChain Music gives independent artists direct access to active music requests from supervisors and brands, so their catalog is always working. Artists can submit tracks for specific opportunities, manage their distribution, and monitor Content ID all from a single platform, while retaining full ownership of their masters and publishing rights throughout.



Its platform enables instant sync payments via blockchain, allowing artists to receive licensing revenue in real time, with optional payouts in stablecoins across networks like Ethereum, Solana, and Base. Streaming royalties follow standard industry cycles, paid out monthly or quarterly.

Below is a recent Interview with CEO Ben Kopec

Before we get into ONCHAIN MUSIC what is your musical background?

I spent years on both sides of the music industry, first as an independent artist, which gave me a ground-level understanding of what artists actually deal with, and then as a publisher. Around 2010 I transitioned into composing for TV and film and relocated to LA, where I founded Epitome Music.



Tell us a bit about EPITOME MUSIC?

Epitome Music is a premier sync licensing library that has been operating for over 15 years. We represent more than 30,000 exclusive, pre-cleared tracks across thousands of artists, with thousands of placements in television, film, and other media. Running Epitome gave me a unique perspective on how we can create more opportunities for independent artists, and that's what directly led to building OnChain Music.



What does ONCHAIN offer the rising Independent Artist today?

At its core, OnChain Music gives independent artists access to sync licensing, DSP distribution, blockchain distribution, and Content ID all from a single platform. Artists can pick whichever combination of services fits their goals, and they retain 100% of their rights throughout.

It's worth being transparent about the subscription model too. Pitching music for sync opportunities does require a paid subscription, which reflects the active curation and placement work involved. But music distribution to DSPs, blockchain platforms, and Content ID is available without a subscription, which keeps the barrier to entry low for artists who are just starting out.



How do Artists get paid via ONCHAIN?

We give artists flexibility in how they receive their earnings. Payments can be made in USD or in stablecoins like USDC or USDT (the same value as a dollar, but settled on the blockchain). For artists who are crypto-native or want faster, borderless payments, the stablecoin option is a meaningful advantage over traditional platforms that only pay via bank transfer or check.



Can you tell how ONCHAIN enhances Licensing and Distribution?

What makes the platform powerful is that everything runs in parallel from a single upload. On the licensing side, artists can pitch directly for sync opportunities in TV, film, and advertising through a searchable catalog that music supervisors can access. That same music can simultaneously be delivered to major DSPs like Spotify and Apple Music, distributed via blockchain platforms, and enrolled in Content ID to monetize YouTube usage. OnChain Music collapses all of that into a single platform.

We've also built the platform to be AI-agent ready, meaning our catalog is accessible to AI agents and automated platforms looking to license music. That opens up an entirely new demand channel that simply didn't exist before.



The artist keeps their rights throughout all of it. One upload, multiple revenue streams running simultaneously, with full ownership intact. Years of running Epitome gave me the industry knowledge, the artist relationships, and the network of music supervisors and clients to make that possible, but it also made the gap impossible to ignore. OnChain Music was built to fill it.

Kopec frames it simply: “We're building the platform I wish existed when I was an independent artist. If we get this right, the next generation of artists won't have to choose between exposure and ownership. They'll have both.



AI Isn’t Coming. It’s Already Licensing Music

While much of the industry debates AI, OnChain Music has already operationalized it.

The platform allows AI agents to search, license, and transact music autonomously using natural language, turning what used to be a slow, human-driven process into something instant and scalable.



"We've built out support for AI agents that can complete the entire licensing process without human interaction," says Kopec. "For artists, that means their music is working around the clock, finding opportunities they never could have reached manually."

Distribution Without the Upfront Cost

At a time when many distributors still charge annual fees just to keep music live, OnChain Music takes a different approach. Music distribution to DSPs, blockchain platforms, and Content ID is available with no upfront cost, operating instead on a backend revenue share that aligns the platform's success with the artist's earnings.



"Artists are frustrated with paying upfront just to distribute their music," says Kopec. "We didn't think that was the right model."

Sync licensing, which involves active curation and pitch work on behalf of the artist, requires a paid subscription, but the barrier to entry for getting music distributed is zero.

A Platform Built Around the Artist, Not the Deal

Most sync libraries require exclusivity. Your music lives with them, or it doesn't live at all. OnChain Music operates differently. Artists can keep their existing relationships and distribution deals intact, with no ultimatum, no lock-in, and no ceiling on who can participate. The goal is one million independent artists worldwide, and the infrastructure is being built to get there.

The Bottom Line

OnChain Music isn't just another distributor. It's a direct challenge to the fragmented infrastructure that defines the independent music economy.

Kopec is clear about the moment the industry is in: "The space is moving fast. Artists have to stay open and adapt."

If he's right, the future won't be about choosing the best platform. It will be about whether you're still using the old system at all.

Independent artists can create a free account and start uploading today at www.onchainmusic.com.

Listen: Podcast with CEO Ben Kopec on the Rising Star

https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/risingstar/episodes/Ben-Kopec--OnChain-Music-e3hoccg/a-acj8870



Media Contact:

OnChain Music

Ben Kopec

www.onchainmusic.com

press@onchainmusic.com