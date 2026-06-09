TruStage ‘What Matters Now’ Study: Nearly Half of American Consumers Say Salary Alone Isn’t Enough as the American Dream Shifts

MADISON, Wis., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TruStage® 2026 What Matters Now study®, a survey of more than 8,800 American consumers conducted in partnership with Ipsos, reveals an American Dream that has fractured along lines of generation, race, and identity. This shift is further compounded by growing concerns around keeping up with the cost of living, as well as having enough money to retire. Middle market households are feeling pressure from every direction, with fewer than half of Americans saying they're better off than their parents.

“Behind these findings are real people doing everything they can to build a good life for themselves, their families and their future. And for many, it still doesn’t feel like enough,” said Terrance Williams, President and CEO of TruStage. “We believe financial service providers must understand that reality with empathy, design solutions that are simple and affordable, and ultimately help people protect what matters most.”

The American Dream Is No Longer One Dream

The study asked respondents to choose from 22 options that reflect how they define the American Dream. Priorities dramatically differ by age, income, and race:

The American Dream is increasingly about financial stability. The three most common American Dreams are having enough money to retire comfortably (35 percent), being debt-free and providing for a family (both at 34 percent). Boomers' dreams are especially defined by stability: being debt-free (51 percent) and having savings for emergencies (44 percent) were top factors.

The three most common American Dreams are having enough money to retire comfortably (35 percent), being debt-free and providing for a family (both at 34 percent). Homeownership tops the list for younger Americans. This was cited by 30 percent of Millennials and 28 percent of Gen Z as part of their American Dream.

This was cited by 30 percent of Millennials and 28 percent of Gen Z as part of their American Dream. The Dream looks different across race and ethnicity. For example, Hispanic consumers are most likely to cite providing for family (40 percent) while Asian consumers prioritize having enough to retire comfortably (39 percent) and White non-Hispanic focus on retirement (38 percent) and being debt-free (36 percent).





Neurodivergent Americans Are Carrying the Heaviest Financial Worry Load

One of the study's most significant findings centers on the 21 percent of consumers who identify as neurodivergent. This population is overwhelmingly young (75 percent are Gen Z or Millennials), diverse (highest among multiracial respondents at 40 percent and non-binary respondents at 39 percent), and intersectional.

Neurodivergent consumers report higher financial worry across virtually every category measured despite similar income and higher employment rates compared to their neurotypical peers. For example, 34 percent responded feeling anxious about their financial situation compared to just 22 percent of neurotypical peers, and nearly half (46 percent) are worried about job loss, compared to 34 percent of peers. However, they’re also more entrepreneurial with 30 percent owning a business, which is nearly double the rate of their neurotypical peers. The research shows these individuals are more likely to have less satisfaction and trust than neurotypical peers.

The Hustle Economy Is No Longer Optional

Nearly half of Americans (46 percent, up from 39 percent in 2022) agree that "these days salary isn't enough, you have to hustle to make money in different ways." The sentiment is even stronger among Black consumers (58 percent), women (50 percent), Millennials (52 percent), and BIPOC consumers overall (50 percent). BIPOC and Millennial consumers are also the most likely to say they would rely on a side hustle or secondary job if their primary income were reduced. Meanwhile, business ownership is highest among Multiracial (36 percent), Black (31 percent), and Gen Z (26 percent) consumers.

The Financial Industry Is at an Inflection Point

The study surfaces a widening satisfaction and trust gap, and shows just how much alternative financial platforms, such as fintechs and money movement platforms, are changing the financial services landscape.

A widening satisfaction gap : Overall satisfaction is holding steady, but underserved communities report meaningfully lower satisfaction with their primary financial institutions. Neurodivergent satisfaction lags significantly (56 percent vs. 68 percent), as does LGBTQIA+ satisfaction (54 percent) and non-binary satisfaction (32 percent).

: Overall satisfaction is holding steady, but underserved communities report meaningfully lower satisfaction with their primary financial institutions. Neurodivergent satisfaction lags significantly (56 percent vs. 68 percent), as does LGBTQIA+ satisfaction (54 percent) and non-binary satisfaction (32 percent). Changing who consumers trust : Credit unions still lead on satisfaction and trust (77 percent), but fintech and money movement platforms are gaining ground, especially with younger and more diverse consumers. Money and payment services have surged from 2 percent to 12 percent of all primary financial institution (PFI) relationships, while fintech as PFI has grown from 13 percent to 17 percent.

: Credit unions still lead on satisfaction and trust (77 percent), but fintech and money movement platforms are gaining ground, especially with younger and more diverse consumers. Money and payment services have surged from 2 percent to 12 percent of all primary financial institution (PFI) relationships, while fintech as PFI has grown from 13 percent to 17 percent. A more consolidated, digital path to choice: More consumers (40 percent, up from 28 percent in 2022) want one institution for all their needs, while social media and AI are playing a growing role in how financial products are researched and selected.





“This research shows that financial security is shaped by individual circumstances, responsibilities and lived experiences. That’s why it’s so important to meet people where they are and show up with solutions designed to create brighter financial futures. TruStage exists to help people do just that,” added Williams.

About the research

What Matters Now 2026 was conducted in partnership with Ipsos and surveyed 8,813 U.S. consumers online in English and Spanish, supplemented by 27 qualitative one-on-one interviews. Results are weighted to the U.S. Census and statistically tested at 95% confidence. The sample includes oversamples across race/ethnicity (White NH, Black NH, Hispanic, Asian/PI/NH, Native American, and Multiracial), generation (Gen Z through Boomers), LGBTQIA+ (894), and neurodivergent consumers (1,862).

About TruStage®

TruStage® is a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people, meeting the needs of middle-market consumers and the businesses that serve them since day one. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities and improving the lives of those we serve today, and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.trustage.com

Corporate Headquarters 5910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705.

© TruStage.

Media Contact:

Rachel Strauch-Nelson

rachel.strauchnelson@trustage.com

608.665.8220