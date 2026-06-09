AvidXchange Completes Workday Integration

CHARLOTTE. N.C., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Inc., a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers in partnership with Invisors , a Workday partner, today announced that AvidXchange Payment Automation for Workday has launched on the Workday Marketplace through Invisors. AvidXchange provides customers with a streamlined integration that connects Workday Financial Management with AvidXchange for Workday. This provides access to a supplier payment solution within the Workday ecosystem, enabling payment automation inside Workday.

Workday Financial Management unifies a full range of core financial capabilities to help provide organizations with the real-time insight, agility, and efficiency required to meet the complex needs of today's business landscape.

Streamlined Integration for Finance Professionals

AvidXchange for Workday enables Workday users, especially those who require high-efficiency workflows, to manage the supplier payment process within their Workday ERP system. Users can initiate, approve, and track payments directly within Workday, minimizing the need to switch between systems and helping to improve workflow efficiency.

“We are driven by a commitment to continually evolve and meet the shifting needs of our customers by providing them solutions that fit into their existing workflows,” said Dan Drees, president of AvidXchange. “By connecting Workday users to the AvidXchange’s supplier network of over 1.5 million suppliers, we are providing a level of visibility and control that was previously unavailable in a single-interface experience.”

Key Benefits of AvidXchange for Workday:

Enhanced Efficiency and Control: This new offering addresses a need for Workday customers seeking to modernize their AP processes. By automating supplier payments directly within the ERP, organizations are positioned to increase operational efficiency, minimize manual errors, and gain greater oversight of their capital.

This new offering addresses a need for Workday customers seeking to modernize their AP processes. By automating supplier payments directly within the ERP, organizations are positioned to increase operational efficiency, minimize manual errors, and gain greater oversight of their capital. Ecosystem Integration: Users complete payment tasks within the Workday platform, minimizing the need to toggle between different software platforms.

Users complete payment tasks within the Workday platform, minimizing the need to toggle between different software platforms. Massive Supplier Network: Immediate access and connection to the AvidPay Network, which has facilitated payments to more than 1.5 million suppliers and leverages a large ecosystem built to simplify the supplier payment experience.

Immediate access and connection to the AvidPay Network, which has facilitated payments to more than 1.5 million suppliers and leverages a large ecosystem built to simplify the supplier payment experience. Comprehensive Visibility: Users can track payment activities from initial submission through continuous status tracking to final proof of payment, within the Workday platform.

Users can track payment activities from initial submission through continuous status tracking to final proof of payment, within the Workday platform. Expert Collaboration: Built alongside Invisors, a Workday partner supporting a robust and reliable user experience.



“We are focused on delivering high-impact solutions that augment native Workday capabilities and drive real business value,” said Nelson Egurrola, innovation leader at Invisors. “Partnering with AvidXchange on this integrated payment solution allows us to help customers streamline supplier payments within Workday, helping to improve efficiency while fostering a strong, intuitive user experience.”

Since its launch, customers including Providence Group , a post-acute healthcare company with 324 independent operating subsidiaries, have integrated AvidXchange for Workday aimed at modernizing risk-prone, manual payment processes and enabling faster, more secure supplier payments.

More information on AvidXchange’s integration by Invisors can be found on the Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners. AvidXchange is not an official Workday Partner.

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,000 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.5 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit avidxchange.com.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps clients leverage their organisational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. Invisors' success is measured by their clients' ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, Invisors is dedicated to elevating perspectives and transforming results. To learn more, visit invisors.com .

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