Vereigen Media Hosts Karina Shabelsky, Director of Digital Marketing at Suki AI, on “From the Source”

The latest episode explores how AI is transforming marketing operations, redefining account-based strategies, and changing the future of search for modern B2B organizations.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading B2B demand generation company known for its first-party data approach and zero outsourcing model operate under the promise of “Leads. Done Right.” The company has released the latest episode of its flagship podcast episode, From the Source. This thought-leadership podcast series is designed to surface real perspective from real marketing practitioners which features a compelling conversation between Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media, and Executive leaders from top brands.

This podcast episode features Karina Shabelsky, Director of Digital Marketing at Suki AI, who unfolds the practical ways how AI is fundamentally changing B2B marketers work, and industry leaders are redefining demand generation, search, and ABM strategies. Rather than offering theoretical perspectives, Shabelsky draws from firsthand demand generation experience, sharing practical insights from years spent in the trenches.

Don’t miss the newest episode of ‘From the Source’ featuring Karina Shabelsky.

Watch now to learn how top B2B teams are turning AI and personalization into real business results





AI Is the Tool. Human Judgment Is Still the Differentiator.

One of the episode’s most actionable segments focuses on what Shabelsky believes has already become obsolete in modern marketing teams. Her take is direct: manual brief writing, sluggish data reporting, and friction-heavy workflows are tasks that AI can now handle with speed and accuracy, freeing marketers to focus on what machines cannot replicate.

“Take that meeting you just had where you talked about everything that belongs in a brief, get an agent you’ve built and trained to understand your team’s needs, and feed that meeting right into it. All your thoughts are there. They’ve been expressed. Just have AI make it for you. It’s so much easier.”

- Karina Shabelsky, Director of Digital Marketing, Suki AI

Shabelsky also addressed the growing use of AI for data analysis, noting that raw exports from platforms like Google Analytics 4 (GA4) can now be fed directly into large language models to generate meaningful reports in a fraction of the time. Her message to marketing teams: stop spending cycles on tasks that AI already does better and redirect that energy toward strategy and creative problem-solving.

Building Expertise in a Market That Won’t Wait

Steinmeyer closed the episode with a question on personal growth, and Shabelsky’s answer is a practical blueprint for any marketing professional, at any career stage. Her advice centers on continuous, deliberate learning: pursuing certifications, experimenting with tools, and using AI itself as a teaching partner to develop skills that were previously inaccessible.

“Figure out what you don’t know or what you are not good at and become an expert in that. Do whatever it takes to learn, whether it’s using AI, taking a course, or using research. The world is your oyster.”

- Karina Shabelsky, Director of Digital Marketing, Suki AI

What “From the Source” Means for B2B Marketing Leaders

Vereigen Media’s From the Source podcast series is built around one foundational belief: the most valuable insights in B2B marketing come from the practitioners doing the work, not from whitepapers or vendor talking points. Each episode is engineered to deliver real, transferable knowledge to CMOs, demand generation directors, and marketing leaders navigating one of the most rapidly evolving landscapes in business history.

"B2B marketing leaders are navigating one of the most significant technology shifts we've seen in decades. Through From the Source, we're bringing forward conversations with practitioners who are actively shaping that future with real, unfiltered experiences of marketers that actually moves the needle for demand generation teams."

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder & COO, Vereigen Media

Backed by one of the industry’s largest first-party B2B databases and a team of 300+ professionals, Vereigen Media help organizations connect with qualified decision-makers. Through its proven demand generation solutions like, verified content engagement, account-based marketing (ABM), VM Engage (display and programmatic advertisement), and event registration to deliver verified, opted-in leads that perform better than traditional lead sources. By combining technology with human expertise, Vereigen Media enables marketers to drive measurable pipeline growth while maintaining data quality and compliance.

“From the Source was built around a simple idea: marketers learn best from other marketers. That's why we're focused on bringing in marketers like Karina who are actively navigating change, testing new approaches, and sharing practical lessons that others can apply to their own strategies.”

- Charlotte Graham, Executive Director of Enterprise Sales, Vereigen Media

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company redefines how businesses worldwide are connecting with their most valuable buyers. With access to more than 110 million first-party data, verified content engagement (VCE), zero-outsourcing, human verification, and privacy-compliant outreach, Vereigen Media supports hundreds of top B2B brands across technology, IT, SaaS, media, and other industries. By combining intelligent data strategies with human expertise, Vereigen Media delivers leads that perform better than traditional lead generation methods, helping organizations generate meaningful engagement, build trust, and drive measurable outcomes.

Leads. Done Right.

Interested in hearing the full conversation?

Listen to the latest podcast episode of From the Source series featuring Karina Shabelsky, Director of Digital Marketing at Suki AI, and discover how AI, ABM, and evolving search behaviors are reshaping the future of B2B marketing.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

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