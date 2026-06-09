Facility Management Market Surges to $138.50 billion at a CAGR 17.8% by 2030 | Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Facility Management Market is projected to grow from USD 61.08 billion in 2025 to USD 138.50 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 383 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 318 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Facility Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Facility Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2017–2030

2017–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 61.08 billion

USD 61.08 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 138.50 billion

USD 138.50 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 17.8%

Facility Management Market Trends & Insights:

Advanced digital infrastructure and high IoT penetration enable faster facility management deployment and innovation.

BFSI vertical segment is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period

Sustainability management facility environment solution is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1030

This growth reflects a rising demand among organizations to streamline complex building operations and ensure that physical assets, energy systems, and workplace environments function in sync to support broader business goals. As organizations increasingly prioritize occupant well-being, operational efficiency, and sustainability, several market forces are actively reshaping the facility management landscape.

Technological advancements, particularly the integration of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), IoT-based asset monitoring, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, and building information modeling, are playing a critical role in driving this transformation. Simultaneously, stricter regulations around energy consumption, carbon emissions, and occupational health and safety are pushing businesses to modernize and automate their facility operations. These developments are enabling organizations to optimize resource usage, enhance security protocols, and achieve higher levels of regulatory compliance. As a result, facility management is shifting from a traditionally cost-centric function to a strategic enabler that contributes directly to improved organizational performance, reduced expenses, and long-term sustainability outcomes.

Based on offerings, the solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The solutions segment within facility management encompasses a comprehensive suite of integrated technologies and services designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and ensure compliance across various facility types. This segment includes offerings such as integrated workplace management systems (IWMS), building information modeling (BIM), and advanced security systems, which collectively address the multifaceted needs of modern facilities. The increasing complexity of building operations, driven by sustainability mandates, regulatory requirements, and the need for real-time data analytics, has led organizations to adopt these holistic solutions.

Gasunie, the Netherlands’ main natural gas transportation network, had 90 different systems for facility processes. To improve efficiency and reduce costs, they consolidated these systems by implementing Planon's IWMS, which included modules for work order management, service desk, move management, project management, and maintenance management. This streamlined their processes down to just one system. King's College London, managing 4.3 million square feet across 130 buildings, used Planon's IWMS platform to gain control and transparency, reducing its maintenance backlog by 50% in three months and shifting from reactive to preventive maintenance.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1030

Based on services, the managed services segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period

Managed services in facility management refer to the outsourcing of specific operational functions to specialized third-party providers who assume responsibility for the day-to-day management and maintenance of these services. This approach allows organizations to focus on their core competencies while ensuring that facility operations are handled by experts with the necessary skills and resources. The growing complexity of building systems and the increasing need for compliance with stringent regulations and standards have made managed services an attractive option for many organizations. For instance, Maastricht University Medical Center (MUMC) integrated its facilities data using Planon's IWMS, resulting in improved operational efficiency and a significant reduction in customer queries.

The hospital's Facilities Unit, comprising 340 employees and managing a USD 38.9 million budget, streamlined operations across engineering, logistics, catering, and security departments. The implementation of managed services enabled MUMC to eliminate ambiguity in its processes and gain better insight and transparency, enhancing overall service delivery. This shift toward managed services is driven by the need for specialized expertise, cost efficiency, and the ability to leverage advanced technologies without the burden of in-house management.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development, all of which contribute to the accelerated demand for facility management services. China and India are witnessing significant growth in their real estate sectors, leading to an increased need for efficient facility operations and management. The expansion of commercial real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, retail, and hospitality sectors in the region further drives the demand for comprehensive facility management solutions.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency is prompting organizations to adopt green building practices and technologies, which require specialized facility management expertise. For instance, Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), based in Western Australia, has adopted System Information Modeling (SIM) for all its projects built since 2010, including large-scale projects like the Solomon Iron Ore project and the expansion of its export port facility. FMG acknowledges that using SIM on these projects resulted in significant savings and more efficient project execution. The adoption of SIM technology in the Asia Pacific region is indicative of the broader trend toward digital transformation in facility management, driven by the need for improved efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability. As these trends continue to unfold, the Asia Pacific region is poised to lead the facility management market in terms of growth rate during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1030

As the facility management market moves beyond traditional maintenance to become a critical enabler of organizational performance, the real opportunity lies in convergence, where digitalization, sustainability, and service integration meet. Players that can shift from offering siloed solutions to delivering intelligent, outcome-based platforms will define the competitive frontier. The success of Planon’s IWMS in reducing maintenance backlogs by 50 percent and Gasunie’s consolidation of 90 systems into one operational ecosystem proves that enterprises are no longer just buying services, they are investing in transformation.

Similarly, Asia Pacific’s accelerated adoption of technologies such as SIM, as seen with Fortescue Metals, highlights a regional appetite for scalable, high-impact solutions that align with both growth and green imperatives. To capitalize on this momentum, vendors must transition from solution providers to long-term transformation partners by offering modular platforms, data-driven services, and agile delivery models tailored to specific verticals and regulatory landscapes. The winners will be those who do not just respond to demand but shape it by turning facilities into levers of resilience, efficiency, and strategic value creation.

Top Companies in Facility Management Market:

The Top Companies in Facility Management Market include Caterpillar (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cisco (US), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Epiroc (Sweden), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Komatsu (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), Metso (Finland), and Schneider Electric (France).