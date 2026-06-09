The Small Business Blind Spot That Can Stall Growth: Understanding and Improving Business Credit Can Support Financing Readiness, Credibility and Long-Term Confidence

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Nearly 60% of small business owners seek financing each year, according to the Federal Reserve’s 2025 Small Business Credit Survey , but only about 2 in 5 secure the full amount they request.

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It’s not uncommon for business owners to be caught off guard by a credit issue just when they’re poised to take their companies to the next level. To help business owners better understand how business credit can aid growth, consider this information from Chase for Business.

The Hidden Impact of Business Credit

Many owners miss the importance of business credit – 74% of business owners have used personal credit cards or lending products that rely on their personal credit score for business purposes, according to a May 2026 Chase small business survey. However, business credit can play an important role in accessing capital, managing operations and planning for the future. Without a clear understanding of their business credit profiles, owners may miss out on opportunities or face unexpected challenges when seeking loans, negotiating with suppliers or expanding their businesses. That’s why it’s essential for small business owners to proactively monitor and manage their business credit.

Managing Business Credit

To help millions of small business owners better understand and manage this part of their financial picture, Chase for Business introduced Business Credit Journey, a complimentary digital tool designed to help owners establish, monitor and improve their business credit.

The tool brings together credit monitoring, score insights, actionable steps and educational resources in one place. It builds on the American Dream Initiative, a nationwide effort to help power 10 million small businesses, offering resources beyond basic credit tracking to help owners spot issues early, understand what’s driving their scores and take action before opportunities slip away.

“Small business owners aren’t overlooking business credit, they just can’t see it clearly or aren’t sure how to use that information,” said Jameson Troutman, head of product for Chase for Business. “This tool is meant to change that, offering owners an easier, accessible way to understand their business credit scores and empowering them to take action over time.”

Why Business Credit Matters

Business credit is only one part of the financing equation, but it can influence how prepared a business is for future opportunities, help owners make informed decisions and avoid surprises when it matters most.

Why Business Credit Can be Easy to Overlook

For many owners, business credit is easy to put off while managing the daily demands of running their businesses. That can be especially true when they’re focused on growth, and nearly 80% of business owners expect growth in 2026, according to Chase’s Business Leaders Outlook.

In that environment, business credit may not get attention until a financing need or growth opportunity puts it into focus. That often means businesses confront their credit profile only when it starts to limit their options.

How Digital Tools Can Help

Created to make business credit easier to understand and manage, the tool allows business owners to monitor their credit scores, see what is influencing them and receive insights and actionable steps tailored to their business profile. It’s designed to help owners stay on top of changes over time and take a more proactive approach to strengthening their business credit.

“Small business owners deserve resources that help them make more informed decisions,” Troutman said.

For many small businesses, credit only becomes visible when something depends on it. Having a clearer view earlier can change the decisions owners make long before that moment. Visit chase.com/business/creditjourney to learn more.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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