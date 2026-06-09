A Win for Your Skin: 4 Steps to Support Skin Health

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) A bit of shade and diligent sunscreen use can go a long way, but protecting your skin – the body’s largest organ – takes more than just the basics for optimal health, particularly during the hottest times of the year.

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In fact, it’s not only about what you put on your body, but in it, too. Emerging research suggests grapes may do more than simply provide hydration, nutrition and natural sweetness; they may help support health at the genetic level. A study published in “ACS Nutrition Science” found consuming grapes changed gene expression in human skin and helped support biological processes associated with healthier, more resilient skin.

These findings add to mounting evidence that grapes act as a “nutrigenomic” food, meaning the antioxidant and other polyphenol compounds naturally found in grapes may influence how genes behave in the body. The results also highlight how whole foods like grapes may influence important biological pathways in the body, according to John Pezzuto, dean and professor of pharmaceutics at the Western New England University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

“We are now certain that grapes are a superfood and mediate a nutrigenomic response in humans,” Pezzuto said. “The changes in gene expression indicated improvements in skin health.”

Along with making foods like Grapes from California a regular part of your diet, consider these ways to support and protect skin throughout the year.

Cool Down After Sun Exposure

Time in the sun can leave skin feeling dry or irritated, even with sunscreen and protective clothing. After going for a run or spending time at the pool, make sure to rinse off sweat and chlorine with a gentle cleanser then follow up with a lightweight moisturizer or lotion to replenish skin and leave it feeling fresh. Applying moisturizer regularly – especially after showering or washing your face – can help lock in hydration and support your skin’s natural barrier.

Consume Skin-Friendly Foods and Beverages

A cold glass of water goes a long way, but what you put on your plate can play a role in how your skin looks and feels, too. Foods that deliver antioxidants and other polyphenols, like California grapes, may help support skin health from the inside out. An additional bonus: With their high water content, grapes can help maintain hydration, particularly during warmer months.

For the best of both worlds, add an easy beverage to your menu with California Grape Rosemary Spritzers , which combine sparkling water and grapes with a hint of rosemary for a sip that’s equal parts refreshing and delicious.

Don’t Forget Lips and Eyes

Layering sunscreen on exposed skin might be your first priority before stepping into the sun. However, lips and eyes shouldn’t be forgotten. Often overlooked in skin care routines, lips are especially vulnerable to sun damage and dehydration. Make sure to use a lip balm with SPF protection throughout the day and reapply often.

Similarly, the delicate skin around the eyes might be one of the first places to show signs of sun damage. Wear sunglasses with UV protection to shield both your eyes and surrounding skin from harsh rays.

Keep an Eye on Changing Skin

New spots, skin changes or itchiness shouldn’t be ignored. Perform regular skin checks at home, particularly if you spend a lot of time outdoors, and routinely visit a dermatologist who can help catch potential concerns early in support of long-term skin health.

Find more ways to support your skin with nutritious foods and recipes by visiting GrapesFromCalifornia.com .

California Grape Rosemary Spritzers

Servings: 8

8 rosemary sprigs (about 6 inches long) 24 whole G rapes from California 2 quarts sparkling water 1 1/2 cups sliced G rapes from California ice

Partially strip rosemary branches, leaving 3-4 inches of greenery. Skewer three grapes on each branch.

Pour water into large pitcher. Add sliced grapes and stir.

Fill eight glasses with ice and grape sparkling water. Garnish each drink with grape-rosemary skewer.

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