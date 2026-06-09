RegEd Launches Xchange Accelerate: A Pre-Configured Solution to Streamline Producer Management and Drive ROI for Growing Firms

Raleigh, NC, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of enterprise compliance and credentialing technology solutions for the financial services and insurance industries, today announced the launch of Xchange Accelerate, a pre-configured producer management solution that helps organizations modernize licensing, appointment and registration operations faster. All with a streamlined implementation designed to accelerate time to value.

Built on RegEd's market-leading Xchange platform and shaped by decades of successful client implementations, Xchange Accelerate enables carriers, MGAs, agencies, brokers and adjusters to centralize and automate producer management operations, go live faster and start realizing value more quickly.

Producer management remains one of the most operationally intensive and compliance-sensitive functions in the insurance business. Manual processes, fragmented data, delayed onboarding and regulatory complexity slow revenue generation, increase administrative burden and expose firms to risk. Xchange Accelerate addresses these challenges head-on with pre-configured workflows, advanced automation and RegEd's deep industry expertise - giving firms a practical, faster path to modernization.

"Producer management directly impacts speed to revenue, operational efficiency and compliance confidence," said Frank Brienzi, CEO at RegEd. "Xchange Accelerate gives firms a way to modernize faster, reduce friction and achieve measurable outcomes with a streamlined path to modernization that delivers results quickly.”

The solution automates key workflows across the full producer lifecycle - onboarding, licensing, appointments, renewals, maintenance and compliance tracking - helping organizations reduce manual effort, improve data quality, accelerate time to productivity and strengthen compliance oversight. By centralizing producer data and standardizing processes, Xchange Accelerate enables firms to manage by exception rather than by spreadsheet.

The business impact is significant. According to RegEd analysis, carriers can achieve a 101% five-year ROI, $1.6 million in NPV savings, $1.96 million in cash-flow savings and payback within the first year, while saving 7,700 hours annually across onboarding, data management and appointment processing. For distributors and adjuster organizations, the potential is equally compelling: a 141% five-year ROI, $653,904 in NPV savings, $779,629 in cash-flow savings and payback within the first year, with 3,631 hours saved annually across licensing, renewals, onboarding and offboarding.

These efficiency gains translate directly to revenue and service capacity. Delays in licensing, appointments or credential validation prevent producers from selling and adjusters from being deployed. Xchange Accelerate reduces these bottlenecks by enabling firms to validate readiness faster and move producers to market sooner.

The solution is particularly well suited for organizations looking to replace spreadsheets, manual tracking tools or disconnected systems, as well as firms looking for a faster on-ramp to RegEd's proven producer management platform.

"Firms don't need to wait years to modernize producer management," said Jacob Spitzley, Vice President of Product Management at RegEd. "Xchange Accelerate helps organizations start realizing value sooner - improving efficiency, reducing risk and building a stronger foundation for growth."

With Xchange Accelerate, RegEd continues to expand its commitment to helping insurance and financial services firms solve complex operational and compliance challenges with purpose-built technology and measurable business value.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients that represent more than 35 of the top 50 insurance companies.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.