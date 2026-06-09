Liberty Additive, LLC Becomes a Stocking Distributor for Constellium Aheadd® CP1 Aluminum Powder in the U.S.

KATY, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Additive, LLC announced today that it has become a stocking distributor in the United States for Constellium Aheadd® CP1 aluminum powder, expanding domestic access to advanced aluminum materials for additive manufacturing applications.

The agreement positions Liberty Additive to provide U.S.-based manufacturers, aerospace suppliers, defense contractors, and other industrial customers with local inventory and faster availability of Constellium’s Aheadd® CP1 aluminum powder. Designed specifically for additive manufacturing, Aheadd® CP1’s strength, thermal conductivity, and excellent printability—allowing high productivity and stability to avoid post-processing—make it ideal for demanding applications such as heat exchangers and other mission-critical components.

Beginning July 1, 2026, Constellium Aheadd® CP1 aluminum powder will be available directly from Liberty Additive’s inventory in the United States. Pre-orders for the initial shipment are already being accepted.

“This milestone reflects Liberty Additive’s commitment to bringing world-class additive manufacturing materials directly to the U.S. market,” said Nick Oyer, President of Liberty Additive. “By becoming the first stocking distributor in the United States for Constellium Aheadd® CP1 aluminum powder, we are helping customers reduce lead times, improve supply chain reliability, and accelerate adoption of advanced aluminum additive manufacturing technologies.”

“We are pleased to partner with Liberty Additive to expand access to our Aheadd® CP1 aluminum powder in the United States, particularly for the aerospace and defense markets,” said Sylvain Henry, Vice President of Research and Development for Constellium. “This collaboration will enable more responsive supply and help unlock the full potential of advanced aluminum solutions for additive manufacturing.”

In addition to Aheadd® CP1 aluminum powder, Liberty Additive serves as a stocking distributor for a broad range of additive manufacturing materials, including Inconel 718, Inconel 625, titanium alloys, and other high-performance metal powders used across aerospace, energy, defense, and other industrial sectors.

With inventory now available in the United States, Liberty Additive aims to support customers with responsive supply, technical guidance, and material availability for production and development programs.

About Liberty Additive, LLC

Liberty Additive, LLC is an additive manufacturing materials and solutions provider based in Katy, Texas. The company supplies high-performance metal powders and additive manufacturing materials to industrial customers throughout the United States. Its inventory includes aluminum, Inconel 718, Inconel 625, titanium alloys, and other specialty materials supporting advanced manufacturing applications.

Media Contact

Nick Oyer

President, Liberty Additive, LLC

Phone: (281) 770-2718

Email: nick@libertyadditive.com

Website: www.libertyadditive.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d66f4ef3-7e50-41ff-91f9-9f569fe88b89