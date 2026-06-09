Rick Castiglia Joins DCS as General Counsel, Chief Ethics Officer, and Corporate Secretary

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce that Rick Castiglia has joined the company as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Ethics Officer, and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Castiglia will oversee all legal matters for DCS, provide strategic counsel to executive management and the Board of Directors, and lead the company’s ethics and corporate governance initiatives.

Mr. Castiglia brings more than two decades of legal and leadership experience in the defense and government contracting sectors. Prior to joining DCS, he served for 21 years as General Counsel of the Global Defense Group at Cubic Corporation, a global defense contractor headquartered in San Diego, California. In that role, he advised senior leadership on complex legal, regulatory, and compliance matters across international operations.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Castiglia practiced law at several leading U.S. government contracts law firms, where he specialized in bid protests, contract claims, intellectual property and data rights, export controls, and compliance. His work supported government contractors of all sizes across the United States.

Mr. Castiglia began his legal career as an Honors Program Attorney at the Pentagon with the U.S. Department of the Air Force, Office of the General Counsel. During this time, he established and led the Air Force’s Procurement Fraud Remedies Program and served as lead counsel in 109 bid protests before the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rick to DCS,” said Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With an exceptional track record in government contracts law and deep experience advising defense organizations, Rick brings the strategic insight and leadership that will strengthen our legal, ethics, and governance functions as we continue to grow.”

Mr. Castiglia earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Case Western Reserve University. He received an ROTC Scholarship, was recognized as a Distinguished Military Graduate, and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Mr. Castiglia earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law and later received a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.



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