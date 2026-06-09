Billables AI Raises $10 Million Series A to Accelerate AI-Powered Operational Intelligence for Law Firms

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billables AI , the AI-native operational intelligence platform built for law firms, today announced the close of its Series A funding round, raising approximately $10.2 million. The round was led by Avenue Growth Partners , an early growth equity firm that backs category-defining vertical technology companies, with additional support from Wing VC, SignalFire and Alumni Ventures. The new capital will be used to accelerate research and development, expand go-to-market efforts and deepen the company’s growing ecosystem of legal technology partnerships.

Billables AI has grown rapidly since 2024 when the company raised $3.9M in seed funding led by Wing VC, with participation from several other investors. Today it serves hundreds of law firms, with a particular focus on midmarket practices.

Billables AI goes far beyond traditional timekeeping, integrating directly with the tools attorneys already use, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Zoom, Adobe and more, in addition to law firm practice management platforms, via secure API connections to capture rich data on how legal work actually gets done. That data powers a suite of capabilities including time capture and billing optimization, productivity and workflow insights, revenue forecasting and AI application tracking for risk and governance purposes.

“What impressed us most about Billables AI was the team’s vision for operational intelligence in the legal industry,” says Brian Goldsmith, cofounder and partner, Avenue Growth Partners. “The company has already established itself as a leader in AI-powered timekeeping, but its broader opportunity extends far beyond billing. Billables AI is building an important system of insight for law firms as they adapt to new business pressures, evolving client expectations and the growing role of AI in legal services.”

A key differentiator for Billables AI is its commitment to privacy and security, a critical concern for law firms handling sensitive client matters. Where other platforms rely on screenshot or screen-monitoring technology to infer attorney activity, Billables AI was built on an API-integration model. This approach has made the company an attractive integration partner for other legal technology providers serving the midmarket, and the company plans to continue expanding its partnership ecosystem. Billables AI recently announced integrations with leading legal management platforms Centerbase and Litify, adding to its roster of integration partners that already included SurePoint, 8am/MyCase, Clio and LeanLaw.

“Timekeeping has always been the foundation, but it was never the ceiling,” says Arvind Sujeeth, cofounder and CEO of Billables AI. “Law firms are sitting on a wealth of operational data that has historically gone uncaptured and unanalyzed. With this funding, we are accelerating our mission to surface that data, give firms real-time intelligence about how their people and technology are performing and help them make faster, smarter decisions on everything from pricing to staffing to AI governance. We are already seeing our clients lean into these capabilities, and this investment gives us the resources to build even further ahead of their needs.”

The funding comes at an inflection point for the legal technology market, as law firms of all sizes grapple with how to responsibly adopt artificial intelligence while managing compliance, client confidentiality and competitive pressure. Billables AI is uniquely positioned at the intersection of human and AI activity tracking, giving firms a consolidated view of how both attorneys and AI tools are contributing to, or creating risk for, client engagements.

Underscoring its growing leadership position, Billables AI was recently named “Legal Tech Company of the Year” at the 2026 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards . The award recognizes legal technology providers that have made a significant contribution to the delivery of legal services and demonstrated meaningful innovation in improving legal workflows and processes.

Learn more about Billables AI and its latest round of funding here.

About Billables AI

Billables AI is an AI-powered timekeeping and operational intelligence platform built for law firms and professional services. The industry-leading automated time-tracking solution passively captures work activity, generates billing narratives and integrates with leading practice management and productivity tools. By reducing lost time and administrative burden, Billables AI helps firms increase revenue, compliance and client trust. The company was founded by a team of AI, B2B SaaS and product marketing experts in 2023 and is based in San Francisco.

About Avenue Growth Partners

Avenue Growth Partners is an early growth equity firm backing exceptional founders building category-defining vertical technology companies. The firm partners closely with management teams to help scale durable, category-winning businesses. Learn more at www.avenuegp.com .