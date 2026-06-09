Crusoe’s Contracted AI Infrastructure Capacity Approaches 5 Gigawatts Across Data Centers and Cloud

DENVER, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the AI factory company, today announced the company has contracted 4.9 gigawatts (GW) of AI infrastructure spanning its data center projects and capacity for Crusoe Cloud, its AI cloud platform. Crusoe’s total development pipeline – inclusive of its contracted projects, sites under active tenant negotiation, and sites in advanced development – exceeds 40 GW. The milestone reflects accelerating demand from the world's leading hyperscalers, enterprises, and AI natives for Crusoe's vertically integrated approach to AI infrastructure.

"The demand from the world's leading technology companies for AI infrastructure – quickly and at scale – has never been greater, and Crusoe is uniquely positioned to meet it," said Chase Lochmiller, Co-founder and CEO of Crusoe. "We work shoulder to shoulder with our customers to move from vision to operational infrastructure at the speed AI demands. The nearly five gigawatts under contract is a reflection of the trust our customers have placed in Crusoe, and that’s a responsibility we take seriously. We're building the AI factories of the future and making sure every AI builder – from the most innovative AI startups to the world’s largest hyperscalers and enterprises – has the infrastructure to match their ambitions."

Crusoe's vertically integrated model is purpose-built for AI infrastructure — from energy to compute to cloud services. While data center developers typically treat power and construction as sequential processes, Crusoe co-develops them from the start, manufactures long-lead electrical components at its own facilities in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, and ships prefabbed equipment ready for installation — delivering compressed timelines, reduced risk, and campuses that have made Crusoe the partner of choice for the world's most demanding hyperscalers. That integration extends to Crusoe Cloud, its AI platform built for training, inference, and high-performance computing. Crusoe designs, builds, and operates its own infrastructure, which leads to timing, performance and economic advantages that benefit Crusoe’s customers. From AI natives to enterprises, Crusoe enables teams to focus on innovation rather than managing infrastructure.

Crusoe's data center development portfolio contracted to hyperscale clients spans five AI data center campuses across the United States. At its flagship 1.2 GW Abilene, Texas campus – purpose built for Oracle - the first two buildings are operational and an additional six buildings are under construction. Crusoe recently broke ground on a second 900 MW campus in Abilene for Microsoft. The company is also contracted to build two additional large-scale campuses in Texas and a fifth in Missouri, with each of the projects in various stages of site work and construction. Crusoe’s campuses are paired with their own dedicated power strategy, tailored to the energy resources and site requirements of each location.

A Pipeline to Power the Next Era of AI

With a development pipeline exceeding 40 GW, Crusoe is building toward a market opportunity that McKinsey & Company projects will require 156 GW of AI-related data center capacity by 2030. Crusoe's power strategy spans a range of innovative energy sources – including natural gas, renewables, batteries, grid interconnection, and partnerships with leading energy infrastructure companies – enabling the company to develop AI campuses in locations and at scales previously considered out of reach.

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy sources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering a powerful AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers and partners to build the future faster. For more information, visit crusoe.ai .

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