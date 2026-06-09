Aligned Data Centers Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

DALLAS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers (“Aligned”), a leading developer and operator of ultra-efficient data centers for hyperscale, cloud, and AI workloads, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in the United States, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico for the second consecutive year. Based on employee participation and their anonymous, sincere feedback, the recognition reinforces Aligned’s commitment to a workplace where people feel welcomed and supported. It reflects a culture rooted in innovation, community, strong ethics, exceptional customer service, and a deep sense of pride in the work the team accomplishes.

“Earning Great Place To Work certification for the second year in a row is a tremendous honor and a direct reflection of the strength and consistency of our culture,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it comes directly from our employees, reflecting their experiences and belief in the work we do together. There is a profound sense of pride in our mission to build the critical digital infrastructure the world increasingly depends upon. The investment in our culture translates to exceptional outcomes for our customers and communities, as well as lasting value across the organization.”

To attract, retain, and upskill the next generation of data center professionals, Aligned continuously invests in workforce development programs. These initiatives are designed to foster personal and professional growth, elevate the overall employee experience, and educate communities on the expansive career opportunities the digital infrastructure industry provides. Examples include Aligned Women, which promotes the advancement of female professionals, and Mission Connect, an initiative dedicated to recruiting and supporting military veterans. Aligned also invests heavily in its emerging leaders, offering comprehensive management training - such as the Management Essentials - Leading4Success program - available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

“This recognition speaks to how we can combine a great work environment with world-class infrastructure that delivers meaningful local impact,” comments Ricardo Alário, CEO of ODATA, Aligned's Latin American subsidiary. “We are working with community partners, industry groups, and educators to create a sustainable pipeline of talent that supports long-term economic development. Being a good neighbor means ensuring our growth leaves communities stronger, more skilled, and more connected to the opportunities of the digital economy.”

Aligned’s Great Place To Work survey revealed overwhelmingly positive feedback across the organization, with 94% of employees stating they are proud to tell others they work at Aligned, and 91% feeling a deep sense of pride in the team’s overall accomplishments. This pride extends directly to the Company's performance, as 95% believe customers would rate Aligned's services as excellent.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Aligned stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Interested in a career where your work has purpose, your voice has weight, and your growth has a runway? Visit Aligned Data Centers’ careers page at aligneddc.com/company/careers.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers delivers sustainable, ultra-efficient, and adaptive infrastructure for the world’s most demanding technology workloads. Fueled by over 50 patents for award-winning, water-saving cooling technology and a commitment to responsible development, our facilities underpin the digital applications society relies on every day. Aligned is committed to the communities we serve, transforming industrial sites into technology hubs, generating local jobs and fostering widespread skilled workforce development. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media & Analyst Contact:

Joanna Soucy, Aligned Data Centers

Phone: +1 (847) 630-9778

Email: press@aligneddc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73f29564-36c8-4e9a-b6bf-22272f5c0e4a