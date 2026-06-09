Questex’s StreamTV Show Honors Vince Torres, Chief Marketing Officer, DIRECTV as Recipient of the Inaugural StreamTV Trailblazer Award

DENVER, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show , the streaming industry’s fastest-growing event, today announces Vince Torres, Chief Marketing Officer, DIRECTV is being honored with the inaugural StreamTV Trailblazer Award, which honors a visionary streaming executive who has fundamentally shaped the direction of the industry through bold leadership, innovation and measurable impact. This award was created for executives who boldly redefine strategies, unlock new growth opportunities and revolutionize how audiences engage with content.

Kevin Gray, Founder of StreamTV Show and VP, Questex said, “We are thrilled to recognize Vince Torres with the inaugural StreamTV Trailblazer Award. This award was designed for executives like Vince who embody forward-thinking leadership in a rapidly evolving market and inspires peers across the ecosystem. We look forward to celebrating Vince at the StreamTV Show later this month.”

Torres is a marketing executive with more than 25 years of experience driving growth and transformation across the technology, media and telecommunications industries. Torres translates consumer insight into category-defining execution, strengthening DIRECTV’s leadership in live sports and modernizing the viewing experience. Torres has redefined the DIRECTV brand by driving one of the most significant product evolutions in modern pay television. Torres set the strategic direction for DIRECTV’s marketing and product organizations as they introduced DIRECTV Genre Packs®, a new category reshaping how television packages are designed and marketed.

A defining accomplishment for Torres was the marketing organization’s leadership in developing genre-based television offerings rooted in how consumers actually watch TV. This vision came to life with the launch of MySports®, a contract-free sports-focused pack designed to deliver the sports content fans care about most. MySports serves as both a proof point and catalyst, demonstrating that flexible, genre-led packaging could succeed while reinforcing DIRECTV’s authority in live sports.

Torres and his leadership team expanded this consumer-first approach into a broader portfolio with the introduction of five Genre Packs in 2025: MySports, MyEntertainment®, MyNews®, MiEspañol®, and MyKids®. Designed around viewing preferences rather than traditional channel bundles, the packs gave consumers greater flexibility and control, while several also integrated popular streaming services such as ESPN+, HBO Max and Disney+ to deliver a more complete entertainment experience. The industry-first approach challenged decades-old bundling conventions and reflected DIRECTV's commitment to removing barriers between consumers and the content they value most. DIRECTV remains focused on advancing greater choice, personalization and flexibility while helping shape the next generation of entertainment experiences through data, AI and consumer-led innovation.

Bill Morrow, CEO, DIRECTV added, “Our industry continues to evolve, creating both new opportunities and new challenges. Recognizing early that the explosion of content, platforms, and viewing options was making the entertainment experience more fragmented, Vince became a strong advocate for consumers and guided our marketing and product organizations to reduce the friction and complexity customers face when accessing the programming they value most. His strategic vision and collaborative approach have fostered deeper innovation and alignment across our company, enabling DIRECTV to reimagine how consumers discover and enjoy the content they love through more flexible streaming experiences and packages built around their interests. We are proud of Vince's accomplishments and thrilled to see him recognized with this well-deserved honor.”

Torres said, “I’m honored to receive the inaugural StreamTV Trailblazer Award on behalf of the entire DIRECTV team. This recognition reflects our shared commitment to challenging the status quo and rethinking how entertainment is delivered for consumers. Our industry has a unique opportunity to move beyond traditional models and create experiences built around choice, flexibility and control. Through strong partnerships across the media and technology ecosystem, we can continue pushing boundaries, accelerate innovation, and unlock new possibilities that help shape the future of entertainment.”

Torres will receive his award during the Big Bash at the StreamTV Show on June 17.

Where the Streaming Industry Comes Together

StreamTV Show 2026 will bring together thousands of executives across streaming, advertising, sports, content, platforms, and technology for four days of strategy, networking, and business-driving conversations shaping the future of media. StreamTV Show takes place June 16-19 in Denver, Colorado.

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About The StreamTV Show

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Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the streaming industry’s largest annual event. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

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Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

StreamTV Show

csoucy@questex.com