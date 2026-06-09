Eavor Named No. 2 among 250 companies on TIME’s World’s Top GreenTech Companies 2026 list

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eavor Technologies, a Calgary-based geothermal technology company, was named No. 2 among 250 companies on TIME’s World’s Top GreenTech Companies 2026 list.

“We’re proud to be recognized by TIME as one of the top five GreenTech companies globally,” said Mark Fitzgerald, president and CEO of Eavor. “This recognition reflects the progress we’re making as we advance our closed-loop geothermal system, build strong partnerships, and expand into new markets.”

Speaking at the World Geothermal Congress 2026 in Calgary this week, where Eavor is a diamond sponsor, Fitzgerald emphasized the role geothermal can play in the global energy mix. “I’ve worked in regions where access to energy is not guaranteed. That experience has shaped my perspective, and I see how geothermal can provide reliable, locally produced energy in places that have historically lacked that option.”

Over the past year, Eavor has continued to advance its technology, achieving meaningful learning curve gains during construction of its first-of-a-kind Eavor-Loop™ geothermal facility in Germany.

In a recent project analysis, chief technology and operating officer Matt Toews highlighted the system’s core value proposition: “Eavor-Loop can deliver what the market is increasingly demanding -- energy systems that are simultaneously secure, dispatchable, scalable, locally sourced, and low carbon.”

The TIME ranking is awarded in collaboration with Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, based on an evaluation of more than 8,300 companies worldwide.

Media inquiries:

Tracy Larsson

Manager, Communications

368-338-8154

tracy.larsson@eavor.com

About Eavor Technologies Inc.

Eavor (pronounced “Ever”) is a next-generation geothermal technology company led by a team dedicated to creating a clean, reliable, and affordable energy future on a global scale. Eavor’s solution (Eavor-Loop™) represents the world’s first truly scalable form of clean, dispatchable, baseload capable, and flexible heat and power. Eavor achieves this by mitigating or eliminating many of the issues that have traditionally hindered geothermal energy. Eavor has been supported by equity investments made by several leading global energy producers, investors, developers, and venture capital funds including Vickers Venture Partners, bp Ventures, Chubu Electric Power, BDC Capital, Temasek, BHP Ventures, OMV, Canada Growth Fund, Kajima Corporation, and Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund. Learn more at Eavor.com.

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