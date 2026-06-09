Compass Group Canada & ESS North America Names Gaétan de L’Hermite as CEO for Next Phase of Growth

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Group Canada, a leader in foodservice, hospitality, and support services, today announced that Gaétan de L’Hermite has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Compass Group Canada & ESS North America, succeeding Saajid Khan, who will step into a new role as Chief Executive Officer of Bon Appétit Management Company (“Bon Appétit”) within Compass Group North America.

Khan will remain actively involved throughout the planned transition period over the summer, working closely with de L’Hermite and the Compass Canada leadership team to ensure continuity for clients, partners, and employees. De L’Hermite will formally assume the role in the fall, at which time Khan will begin his new role as CEO of Bon Appétit.

“Compass Group Canada & ESS North America is an exceptional business with talented people, trusted client partnerships, and significant momentum,” said Saajid Khan. “Together, we have built an award-winning culture, grown to more than $2 billion in revenue, and established leading positions across many of the sectors we serve. I am incredibly proud of what our teams have accomplished, and I have complete confidence in Gaétan’s leadership as the business enters its next phase of growth.”

De L’Hermite is a seasoned Compass Group executive with more than 22 years of international experience, most recently overseeing the Asia Pacific (“APAC”) portfolio — including Australia — as CEO of Compass Group APAC. He has previously served as CEO of Compass Group France and Managing Director of Compass Group Ireland, along with other senior leadership roles across Compass Group.

“Having worked with Gaétan in the past, I know firsthand the kind of leader he is,” continued Khan. “He brings deep operational expertise, strong values, and a genuine commitment to our people and clients. With his decades-long Compass experience and track record of driving quality and growth, I am confident this will be a seamless transition and that Gaétan is the right person to lead Compass Canada through its next chapter.”

Under Khan’s leadership, Compass Group Canada & ESS North America has strengthened its position as a market leader, expanded its client partnerships, and continued to advance a culture rooted in people, service, innovation, and operational excellence. Today, the business serves clients across diverse sectors nationwide and enters this transition from a position of strength, with an experienced leadership team and a solid foundation for future growth.

“I am honoured to be joining Compass Group Canada & ESS North America at such an exciting time for the business,” said Gaétan de L’Hermite. “Saajid and the team have built a strong business known for quality, backed by a clear strategy, and positioned for tremendous opportunity ahead. My focus will be on building on the strong foundation already in place while continuing to deliver exceptional service and experiences for our clients. I look forward to working closely with our teams, clients, and partners across Canada and North America.”

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is the leading provider of foodservice and support services in Canada, with over 30,000 associates across more than 10,000 locations nationwide. Their expertise spans diverse sectors and specialties, including sports venues, dining rooms, schools, hospitals, oil rigs, remote camps, vending services and facilities management. Compass Group Canada is on a mission to be the country’s most innovative foodservice provider, aiming to redefine the industry through cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking approaches that positively impact people, performance and purpose. Compass Group Canada is committed to using their size and scale for good and has established a Planet Promise commitment of Net Zero GHG by 2050. Through tailored hospitality solutions and dedication to excellence, Compass Group Canada is shaping the future of foodservice and support services in Canada.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 – an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work® from 2019 to 2025, as a Best Workplaces™ in Canada in 2022 and 2024 to 2026, Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executives from 2024 to 2026, Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2026, Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2025, and as a GTA Top Employer in 2024, 2023 and 2021. In 2026, Compass was recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers by Canada’s Top 100 Employers. To learn more, visit LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Compass Group Canada

Joylin Pinto – Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

media.relations@compass-canada.com

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