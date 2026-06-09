Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market by Product, Technology, Sample Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) market is expected to grow from USD 11.58 billion in 2026 to USD 16.39 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is driven by a global demand for precise diagnostic tests for chronic and infectious diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular, thyroid disorders, and viral infections. Increasing interest in early disease detection, coupled with preventive healthcare trends, boosts the adoption of CLIA due to its high sensitivity and broad testing capabilities.

The advent of automated high-throughput testing systems has enhanced laboratory productivity. These systems reduce testing time while maintaining accuracy, benefiting from improved healthcare facilities, expanded laboratory networks, and increased medical spending in emerging markets. The rising significance of biomarker testing for personalized medicine and clinical research, combined with stringent blood screening regulations and health checkup awareness, amplifies the demand for CLIA systems globally, particularly in hospitals and reference laboratories.

In terms of products, the consumables segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the CLIA market. This segment's growth is due to the continual need for reagents, calibrators, and controls in laboratories. Consumables, such as assay kits, are in high demand for various tests, including infectious diseases, oncology markers, cardiac biomarkers, endocrine disorders, and drug monitoring. Unlike analyzers, consumables require constant replenishment, generating ongoing revenue. Technological advancements that improve reagent stability, product longevity, and operational efficiency further fuel this segment's expansion.

Regarding applications, the oncology segment is projected to grow the highest in the CLIA market. The prevalence of cancer globally heightens the need for early diagnosis and treatment monitoring, where CLIA technology proves vital due to its precise detection of tumor markers. The push for biomarker testing and precision oncology enhances the value of reliable immunoassays for targeted therapy and individualized treatment plans. Continued improvements in assay systems reinforce the adoption of CLIA in cancer diagnostics.

By end user, the hospital segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Hospitals rely on CLIA systems for accurate diagnostics in areas such as cardiac markers and infectious pathogens. The shift towards centralized diagnostics and automation supports hospitals in reducing manual workloads while achieving standardized results. The global expansion of CLIA in hospitals is propelled by facility expansion, preventive health programs, and stringent quality standards.

The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is poised to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC's CLIA market expansion is due to enhanced healthcare systems, increasing healthcare investments, and improved diagnostic service distribution in countries like China and India. Rising chronic and infectious disease incidences, coupled with government initiatives for healthcare modernization, further accelerate CLIA system adoption. The demand for advanced immunoassay technology grows due to heightened preventive care awareness and expanded diagnostic networks, complemented by market shifts towards automation and efficiency.

Key players in the CLIA marketinclude F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A., QuidelOrtho Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, and several others spanning the US, Europe, and Asia. Each company contributes significantly to market advancements with diverse product offerings and strategies.

Research Coverage:The report evaluates the CLIA market, estimating its size and growth through various segments like product, application, and end user. It includes a product portfolio matrix and competitive analysis of key market players.

Reasons to Buy the Report:This report aids market leaders and new entrants to understand the CLIA market dynamics, including revenue estimations and competitive landscapes, enabling strategic planning and positioning.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (global disease incidence, CLIA technology advancements, geriatric population growth, biotechnology industry expansion), restraints (CLIA costs, product failures), challenges (skilled professional shortages, CLIA risks), and opportunities (emerging market potential).

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Insights into new product launches and trends.

Market Development: Information on lucrative emerging markets by product type and technology.

Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares and growth plans of major competitors.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 383 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $16.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases Globally Advancements in Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Technologies in Recent Years Rapid Increase in Geriatric Population Globally Growth of Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

Restraints High Cost of Chemiluminescence Systems and Reagents Lack of Regular Quality Control Procedures for Monitoring and Detecting Cross-Reactivity and Interference

Opportunities High Growth Prospects for Players in Emerging Economies Increasing Number of Collaborations and Partnerships

Challenges Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario and Budgetary Constraints in Healthcare Systems Lack of Skilled Professionals and Aging Workforce



Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher Corporation

Diasorin S.P.A.

Quidelortho Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Werfen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Fujirebio

Euroimmun Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG

Agappe Diagnostics Ltd.

Zecen Biotech Co. Ltd

Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Autobio Diagnostics

Artron Laboratories Inc.

Human Gesellschaft Fur Biochemica Und Diagnostica Mbh

Abnova Corporation

Beijing Hotgen Biotech Co. Ltd.

Elabscience

Getein Biotech, Inc.

Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15fvls

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