Fire Stopping Materials Market Poised to Reach USD 2.47 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Stopping Materials Market by Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fire stopping materials market is projected to advance from USD 1.87 billion in 2025 to USD 2.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. This growth is supported by the enforcement of stringent fire safety norms across residential, commercial, and industrial buildings globally. Governments and regulatory authorities are implementing rigorous building codes and fire safety regulations, mandating the installation of passive fire protection systems to curb fire, smoke, and toxic gas propagation. The upsurge in construction, particularly of high-rise buildings, further reinforces the necessity of compliance with fire safety protocols.







Plumbing is poised to exhibit significant growth. Within the market, the plumbing segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR, driven by the increasing demand for complex piping systems in new building projects. Pipe penetrations, especially in high-rise structures, heighten the need for fire stopping solutions to maintain required fire resistance, ensuring safe environments.



The industrial segment shows promising growth. The industrial sector is expected to exhibit substantial growth due to heightened fire safety measures in facilities such as manufacturing plants, oil and gas refineries, and warehouses. These locations feature complex cable and pipe systems that pose fire and smoke hazards, necessitating the use of fire stopping materials.



The Middle East & Africa region demonstrates growth potential. The Middle East & Africa region, driven by rapid urbanization and substantial infrastructural investment, is expected to show robust market growth. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are investing in smart cities and industrial facilities, spurring demand for advanced fire safety solutions amid growing awareness of fire safety standards.



Validation through industry expert interviews. The study findings have been validated via global interviews with industry specialists. Primary data sources include varied company types categorized into Tier 1 (60%), Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (20%), with respondents at C-level (33%), Director-level (33%), and managerial positions (34%). Regional insights cover North America (15%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (30%), the Middle East & Africa (20%), and South America (10%).



Notable market players include: Key companies in this sector are Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein), 3M (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Etex Group (Belgium), RPM International Inc. (US), Armacell (Luxembourg), Specified Technologies Inc. (US), Quelfire (UK), Fischer Group (Germany), ROCKWOOL Group (Denmark), Owens Corning (Finland), ZAPP-ZIMMERMANN GmbH (Germany), TGroup (Australia), BOSS Passive Fire (Australia), Saverto Holding GmbH (Germany), and Tenmat Ltd (UK).



Research Coverage The report categorizes the fire stopping materials market by type, application, end-use industry, and region, providing extensive insights into the factors driving market growth. It involves an analysis of leading companies, offering insights into their strategies and recent developments.



Reasons to purchase this report: The report equips new entrants and market leaders with revenue approximations, helping them understand the competitive landscape. It offers insights into future strategies and the dynamics of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



Key insights covered in the report include:

Impact analysis of market drivers like increased fire safety regulations and growing MEP installations; restraints such as cable re-penetration; and opportunities driven by Middle Eastern regulations.

Product Development/Innovation insights, exploring upcoming technologies and product launches in the market.

Market Development analysis across various regions to identify lucrative markets.

Market Diversification details regarding services, untapped markets, and investment opportunities.

Competitive Assessment focusing on market shares, strategies, and offerings from leading industry players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 249 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



4 Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing Fire Safety Regulations Rising Fire Incidents and Property Loss Driving Demand for Fire Stopping Materials Growth in Mep Installations to Drive Market Industrial Expansion in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

Restraints: High Cost Sensitivity and Budget Constraints in Construction Projects Frequent Cable Re-Penetration and Airflow Management Challenges in Data Centers

Opportunities: Development of Innovative Fire Stopping Systems Stringent Fire Regulations in Middle East to Boost Fire Stopping Materials Demand Growing Retrofit & Renovation Activities of Existing Buildings Growth of Data Centers & Mission-Critical Facilities Increasing Demand for Passive Fire Protection Systems

Challenges: Non-Compliance with Regulations in Emerging Markets Technical Complexity in Installing Fire Stopping Systems



14 Company Profiles

Hilti Corporation

3M

Sika AG

Etex Group

Rpm International Inc.

Armacell

Specified Technologies Inc

Quelfire

Fischer Group

Rockwool Group

Owens Corning (Paroc)

Zapp-Zimmermann GmbH

Tgroup

Boss Passive Fire

Saverto Holding GmbH

Tenmat Ltd

Walraven

Everkem Diversified Products

Abesco Limited

Rwc (Holdrite)

Unique Fire Stop Products Inc.

International Carbide Technology Co. Ltd

Rectorseal

Al Muqarram Industry LLC

Asharam Engineering & Firestop System (P) Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xh1ad

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