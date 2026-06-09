Advanced AI and Cloud Integration Propel RTSM Market Forward Amid Expanding Digital Transformation in Clinical Trials

Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Randomization and Trial Supply Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Delivery Mode, End-Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) market, valued at USD 791.6 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2026 to 2033. The surge is fueled by the increasing complexity of clinical trials, notably in oncology, rare diseases, and advanced therapies.

Modern clinical studies with adaptive designs and global multi-site execution are raising the demand for efficient patient randomization and drug supply coordination. RTSM platforms facilitate this by providing real-time management and automation. In 2025, innovations like IQVIA's advanced IRT solutions have offered flexible configurations and real-time cohort adjustments for complex study protocols.

The rise of decentralized and hybrid clinical trials (DCTs) is also boosting RTSM demand. As trials move towards remote participation and virtual monitoring, there is a need for systems capable of managing distributed inventories and ensuring seamless coordination globally. RTSM platforms support these capabilities, driving their adoption by improving accessibility and patient-centric trial models.

Regulatory compliance and data integrity are underlined by evolving guidelines and inspection scrutiny. Updated ICH E6(R3) guidelines position RTSM/IRT systems as quality-critical infrastructure, demanding robust audit trails and risk-based oversight. Inspection trends since 2021 show heightened scrutiny on data integrity and system validation, prompting sponsors and CROs to adopt advanced, compliance-ready RTSM platforms.

The digital transformation within clinical trial operations has bolstered RTSM platforms with AI and cloud technologies. These advanced systems integrate predictive analytics for supply optimization, enhancing trial efficiency and cost-effectiveness. For example, in June 2025, Oracle's RTSM solution introduced interoperability enhancements, facilitating drug pooling and automated supply management across trials and vendors, thereby improving efficiency and accelerating timelines.

Global Randomization And Trial Supply Management Market Report Segmentation This comprehensive report forecasts revenue growth globally, regionally, and by country, analyzing industry trends from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by delivery mode, end-use, and region.

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

On-premise

Cloud and web-based

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

CROs

Academic Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands Norway Denmark Sweden

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand New Zealand Taiwan Hong Kong Singapore Vietnam

Latin America Brazil Argentina Chile

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Qatar Kuwait



Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends shaping future market trajectories.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to unveil new revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competitive strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to stay ahead





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $791.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2080 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

IQVIA

Oracle

Medidata (Acquired by Dassault Systemes)

Veeva Systems Inc.

Parexel

Suvoda LLC

4G Clinical

Signant Health

Calyx

Almac Group

Clinion

Mednet

ICON plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohf8q8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.