ProLogium and OPmobility Sign MoU to develop next generation Solid-State Battery Modules for Mobility

TAOYUAN, Taiwan and PARIS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLogium, a leader in solid-state battery R&D and mass production, and OPmobility, a world leader in sustainable mobility and a technology partner to mobility players worldwide have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The Parties intend to discuss potential cooperation on integrating ProLogium solid-state battery cells into battery modules and/or packs jointly developed for vehicle applications, aiming to deliver a system-level solution that meets the rapidly growing demand of the global EV market.





Collaboration Scope: Start with performance testing and module development, targeting EV OEM adoption

Under the MoU, the Parties will discuss and evaluate a potential collaboration for the joint development and integration of solid-state battery cells into battery modules and/or packs for electric vehicles, with the aim of enhancing competitiveness in the EV industry. Any discussions will be conducted within the framework of applicable competition laws.

In the first phase, ProLogium will provide solid-state battery cells to OPmobility for electrical performance testing in accordance with testing protocols agreed by ProLogium in advance. OPmobility will be responsible for the design, development and manufacturing of battery modules utilizing the solid-state battery cells provided by ProLogium. The shared objective is to jointly develop a battery module solution that can be adopted by OEMs for future EV platforms.

By aligning on common test protocols and engineering workflows, the collaboration is designed to accelerate system-level integration evaluation and engineering convergence, helping both Parties identify key parameters and challenges earlier and improve future OEM engagement efficiency.

Market Advantage Powered by Technology: translating cell-level metrics into EV-ready system competitiveness

To address the EV market’s core needs—range, fast charge, and climate-resilient reliability—ProLogium has disclosed key Superfluidized All Inorganic Solid-state Lithium Ceramic Battery performance metrics, including volumetric energy density of 900 Wh/L and gravimetric energy density of 380 Wh/kg, as well as fast charging from 5% to 80% in about 6.4 minutes. In durability and use-case performance, cycle life exceeds 1,200 cycles, and discharge at -20°C maintains over 95% performance. Through the cooperation discussions with OPmobility, the Parties will explore and validate how these cell-level advantages can be engineered and verified at module/pack level—supporting more efficient OEM evaluation and accelerating the path toward productizable, EV-ready integrated solutions.

Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium, said: “For solid-state batteries to be truly adopted by the market, the key is system integration and validation—from cells to modules and packs. This MoU with OPmobility starts from pragmatic performance testing and module development under aligned test protocols and engineering workflows, clarifying the critical path for vehicle integration. Our shared goal is an OEM-adoptable module solution, and we will continue to advance discussions within a compliant framework.”

Youssef Souiba, Executive Vice President, President of OPmobility’s C Power Business Group said: “Working with an established leader in the field of solid batteries such as ProLogium strengthens OPmobility’s ability to anticipate the needs of global automotive manufacturers and supports the Group’s ambition to expand its technologies portfolio and its customer reach. It illustrates our capacity to partner with the right partners to innovate and contribute to the development of a more efficient and more sustainable mobility ecosystem.”

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium is an energy innovation company dedicated to the development and manufacturing of next-generation lithium ceramic batteries, holding over 1,100 global patents (granted and pending). In 2013, ProLogium introduced the world’s first next-generation battery architecture featuring a 100% ceramic separator, becoming the first company globally to successfully commercialize solid-state batteries. In 2025, ProLogium again led the industry by introducing the world’s first superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state lithium ceramic battery, integrating the advantages of solid-state and liquid type batteries and redefining next-generation battery technology with automation-ready, scalable mass production and cost competitiveness. In 2026, ProLogium once again received the Edison Awards Gold Award for its superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state lithium ceramic battery technology. With more than 13 years of manufacturing know-how, ProLogium is also the only company globally that can publicly demonstrate a solid-state battery mass-production line—proving that solid-state batteries are not merely a laboratory technology, but a mature solution ready for scalable manufacturing. In 2024, ProLogium inaugurated its first GWh-class gigafactory in Taoyuan, Taiwan, and has shipped more than 800,000 cells to date. In May 2024, ProLogium established its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay, France, providing customized technical support for the European market. The Company’s first overseas GWh-class facility in Dunkirk, France, completed its environmental assessment and building permit process by the end of 2024, with construction expected to begin in 2026. Ramp-up is expected to begin between Q4 2028 and Q1 2029, followed by formal mass production and deliveries in Q2 2029.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c5fe5d1-ede1-40e5-8929-948c0a9a708d