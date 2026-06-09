Global Battery Cooling Plate Market to Skyrocket: Expected to Reach USD 6.79 Billion by 2033

Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Cooling Plate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Process, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery cooling plate market is projected to expand significantly, growing from USD 861.4 million in 2025 to USD 6.79 billion by 2033, at an impressive CAGR of 28.6% from 2026 to 2033. This dynamic growth is driven by the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide, demanding advanced battery thermal management systems.

As original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) pivot toward electrification, the importance of cooling plates in maintaining battery temperature amidst high-performance and fast-charging conditions has surged. This is particularly critical given the climbing penetration of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) globally.

In 2025, EV sales are projected to reach about 20.7 million units globally, marking a 20% increase from 2024. This surge means approximately one in five new cars sold will be electric. China spearheads this trend with 12.9 million units, while Europe recorded significant growth with 4.3 million units. The proliferation of battery-powered vehicles ensures a robust demand for cooling plates, essential for sustaining optimal battery function amid thermal stress.

The launch of high-power charging infrastructure further escalates the technical demands on cooling solutions. Ultra-fast DC chargers delivering 150 kW to 350 kW have become standard, generating internal heat that, if unchecked, can quickly degrade battery performance. Consequently, the market is shifting towards advanced liquid-cooled plate designs, which maintain cell temperatures within the 15C to 35C bracket, upholding peak charging efficiency and preventing thermal throttling during high-speed charging sessions.

Innovative shifts in battery architecture are redefining the integration of cooling plates. The adoption of Cell-to-Pack (CTP) and Cell-to-Body (CTB) architectures by major manufacturers, such as BYD and CATL, removes traditional module housings, thereby enabling direct cell contact with cooling plates. Such integration decreases vehicle weight and enhances energy density, necessitating cooling plates with superior structural integrity and precise manufacturing to prevent coolant leakage.

Global Battery Cooling Plate Market Report Segmentation

This market report forecasts growth across various levels and provides a thorough analysis of current industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The segmentation includes:

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033) Indirect Cooling Direct Cooling

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033) BEV PHEV

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany Italy France Russia Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain in-depth insights into global market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: Assess the competitive market strategies of key players.

Future Trends: Understand pivotal market trends and drivers.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for strategic decision-making.

This report addresses:

Effective market intelligence for decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Analyses of growth opportunities and industry trends.

Forecasts for different segments and regions.

Strategies and market share of competitors.

Product innovation trends to stay competitive.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $861.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6790 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Bespoke Composite Panels

Dana Limited

Estra Automotive

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

KOHSAN Co., Ltd

MAHLE GmbH

Modine Manufacturing Company

Nippon Light Metals

Priatherm

SANHUA Automotive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7itf6k

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