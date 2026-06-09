Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (1 to 5 June 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

09 June 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 1st to 05 June 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Jun-26FR00000732989 37639,1148XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W871-Jun-26FR00000732983 42638,8906DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Jun-26FR00000732987 02039,4224XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W872-Jun-26FR00000732985 70039,2022DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Jun-26FR00000732987 85338,1654XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W873-Jun-26FR00000732985 25438,1208DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Jun-26FR00000732989 47138,5729XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Jun-26FR00000732983 50038,5351DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Jun-26FR00000732987 33939,7247XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Jun-26FR00000732985 30039,3735DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 06 09_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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