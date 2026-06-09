Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (1 to 5 June 2026)

09 June 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 1st to 05 June 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Jun-26 FR0000073298 9 376 39,1148 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Jun-26 FR0000073298 3 426 38,8906 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Jun-26 FR0000073298 7 020 39,4224 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 2-Jun-26 FR0000073298 5 700 39,2022 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Jun-26 FR0000073298 7 853 38,1654 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 3-Jun-26 FR0000073298 5 254 38,1208 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Jun-26 FR0000073298 9 471 38,5729 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Jun-26 FR0000073298 3 500 38,5351 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Jun-26 FR0000073298 7 339 39,7247 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Jun-26 FR0000073298 5 300 39,3735 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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