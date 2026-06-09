Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (1 to 5 June 2026)

09 June 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 1st to 05 June 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|9 376
|39,1148
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|1-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|3 426
|38,8906
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|7 020
|39,4224
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|2-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|5 700
|39,2022
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|7 853
|38,1654
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|3-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|5 254
|38,1208
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|9 471
|38,5729
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|3 500
|38,5351
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|7 339
|39,7247
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|5 300
|39,3735
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment