Global Chromatography Market to Reach $21.50 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Biologic Purification Needs

Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preparative and Process Chromatography Market by Product, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global preparative and process chromatography market is poised to expand significantly, projecting a value of USD 21.50 billion by 2031 from USD 14.32 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 8.2% over this period. This growth trajectory is largely driven by the rising demand for vaccines and recombinant proteins employing new modalities like CGT, oligos, and mRNA, particularly in developed markets seeking personalized treatments. These developments necessitate advanced purification processes, thereby enhancing the role of chromatography in capture and purification operations.

With the expansion of the global monoclonal antibody (mAb) pipeline-supported by a surge in FDA approvals and new bispecific and antibody-drug conjugate launches-the demand for purification processes among end users is expected to rise, fueling the growth of the preparative and process chromatography products market.

Product Type Analysis

Process chromatography products claimed the lion's share of the market in 2025. The preparative and process chromatography market is segmented into preparative chromatography and process chromatography, with the latter witnessing greater adoption. This is driven by the focus of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical end users-like major pharma facilities and CDMOs-on commercial-scale downstream workflows designed for process chromatography. These factors, coupled with the demand for process resins, columns, and services in new and large-scale manufacturing facilities, secure a substantial market share for process chromatography products.

Application Insights

The segment for monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins held the largest market share in 2025. This is attributed to their widespread application across therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases. Consistent resin and consumables demand is driven by standardized, multi-step purification workflows supporting these applications. The industry favors proven three-step chromatography trains for mAb purification, which facilitate target antibody isolation and achieve specification-grade purity.

End User Insights

Pharma and biopharma companies represented the largest market segment in 2025. This is attributed to their extensive requirements for producing large-scale commercial biologics with consistent quality, high yield, and regulatory compliance. These companies operate dedicated downstream facilities for mAb, recombinant protein, and vaccine purification, necessitating continuous supplies of resins, columns, systems, and technical support. Large pharma firms, with their in-house process development and manufacturing expertise, prioritize investment in advanced chromatography platforms.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to maintain a substantial share of the preparative and process chromatography market. This is due to increased manufacturing capacity for both commercial-scale and clinical-trial supply production. US federal and state investment trends, supporting domestic biomanufacturing for pandemic preparedness, also play a vital role. Collaborations between biotech firms and CDMOs further fortify North America's market position.

Key Players and Research Coverage

The report highlights significant players in the market: Danaher Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and others. The research delves into market analysis by product, application, end user, and region, examining growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It offers revenue estimates across market segments and provides a detailed micromarket analysis.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report offers actionable insights for market leaders and new entrants, aiding in revenue estimation across the market and its subsegments. It provides an understanding of the competitive landscape, facilitating effective business positioning and strategy development. Additionally, it includes data on market dynamics, including key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and offers extensive coverage of product developments, innovations, and competitive assessments.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 256 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $21.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increased Demand for Complex Biologics and Advanced Therapeutic Modalities Increased Outsourcing to CDMOs Technological Advancements in Chromatography Media and Systems Need for Cost Optimization in Downstream Processing

Challenges Lowered Replacement Rate due to Incomplete Single-Use Adoption Limited Resin Lifetime and Performance Degradation

Opportunities Ongoing Investments in Bioprocessing Capacity and Analytical Capabilities Expansion of Integrated, Intensified, and Continuous Chromatography Columns

Challenges Shortage of Skilled Chromatography Professionals High Capital and Operating Costs



Company Profiles

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Repligen Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Ecolab Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Revvity

Perkinelmer

Cecil Instruments Limited

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn

Ecom Spol. S R.O

Buchi Labortechnik AG

Good Science (Tianjin) Instrument Technologies Co. Ltd.

Bio Works Technologies

Sykam GmbH

Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.

Ymc Co. Ltd.

Geno Technology Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpe31n

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