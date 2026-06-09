Sun Country Airlines Extends Schedule Through Winter and Spring 2027

MINNEAPOLIS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company, has extended its selling schedule through April 13, 2027, allowing customers to book 2027 winter and spring travel.

Customers can enjoy their favorite winter and spring break routes, including daily service and increased frequencies to popular destinations like Fort Myers, Orlando, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. The airline is also increasing the number of flights to international getaways including Cancun, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta, giving Midwest travelers even more opportunities to escape the cold.

Previously suspended non-stop service will return in 2027 between Minneapolis and Montego Bay and Minneapolis and Melbourne, Florida. Seasonal service between Duluth and Fort Myers will also resume.

“Sun Country is excited to open our schedule through April 2027,” said Eric Levenhagen, Sun Country Airlines President. “Our winter 2027 schedule reflects a return to our 2024 flying levels with additional flights to many of our most popular leisure destinations, the return of service to communities like Melbourne and Duluth, and increased international frequencies.”

Overall, Sun Country will serve 11 destinations in Florida, six in Mexico, and 12 across the Caribbean and Central America throughout the winter season through April 2027.

Sun Country Airlines serves nearly 100 airports and provides safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. The airline’s onboard experience includes state-of-the-art seating equipment, comfortable recline, and in-seat power in most seats. Sun Country also provides free in-flight entertainment to our guests’ devices and complimentary beverages including water, coffee, juices, and soda. Additional beverage options and snacks are available for purchase, and we are proud to partner with many Minnesota and Midwest-based companies to highlight their local products on our menu.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. A low-cost air carrier, Sun Country Airlines’ mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically and synergistically deploys shared resources for our passenger service, including scheduled service and charter, and cargo service segments. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia

CONTACT: MediaRelations@suncountry.com