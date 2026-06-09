LocalStack Releases Blueprint for AI Agents to Simulate Cloud Environments Locally for Pre-Production Development and Testing

ZURICH, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocalStack, the market leader in local cloud development, today released a blueprint enabling AI agents to operate LocalStack’s local cloud sandbox environments for testing and validating production application behavior without requiring access to provision live cloud infrastructure: https://blog.localstack.cloud/ai .

“Testing and validating cloud behavior is rapidly becoming the bottleneck in AI-assisted software development,” said Waldemar Hummer, co-founder and CTO of LocalStack. “As AI agents generate more code, they also create greater demand for efficient and reliable testing. By removing cloud dependencies from this stage of the workflow, software teams can unlock faster feedback cycles, lower costs and greater scalability. This release makes it easier for our community to extend the benefits of local cloud development to the AI agents supporting their pipelines today.”

Requiring agents to perform tests in cloud-based environments exposes them to extensive provisioning delays, cloud costs and security risks. Meanwhile, the complexity of deploying a non-production workload to remote public cloud infrastructure makes it difficult for agents to identify and fix security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and bugs before they reach the production environment. At scale, these challenges introduce friction that holds back the value of agentic AI in software development.

LocalStack simulates the public cloud environment in a lightweight container that runs on the customer’s self-hosted infrastructure so agents can validate how the application will behave in production without deploying to the cloud. In addition to removing the delays, costs and security risks of running ephemeral dev and test environments in the cloud, the containerized nature of the environment makes it easier to surface defects and streamline debugging tasks.

With the new blueprint, agents can leverage their existing application code and Infrastructure-as-Code resources to deploy dev and test environments locally and take advantage of LocalStack’s advanced capabilities for testing and debugging applications.

Activities agents can perform include:

Provisioning environments to the local container so agents can test and validate application behavior in a production-like environment without access to a cloud account

Running AWS CLI commands against the local container to push code updates as the agent would in a cloud environment

Snapshotting, saving and restoring the state of the local environment so agents can reproduce specific environment conditions for testing, debugging and continuity

Generating, testing and reviewing failed IAM policies in the local environment leveraging LocalStack’s proprietary security testing features

Inspecting application traces, spans, events, and IAM evaluations to surface bugs that emerge as a result of interactions between AWS services in the application environment

Simulating outages, faults and other disruptions to test application resiliency in an offline environment





About LocalStack

LocalStack’s mission is to make cloud software development easier, faster and more impactful by unlocking the benefits of local infrastructure for cloud-based application environments. With more than 1,500 customers and hundreds of millions of Docker pulls, LocalStack has become the de facto standard for local cloud development worldwide. LocalStack is remote-first and backed by Notable Capital. For more information, please visit https://www.localstack.cloud/ .

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