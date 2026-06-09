Pax8 to Launch Relationship with inforcer, Expanding Microsoft 365 Security, Governance and Copilot Readiness for MSPs

DENVER, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is set to add inforcer to the Pax8 Marketplace in a new collaboration that makes the vendor available through Pax8. With inforcer, managed service providers (MSPs) can more easily consolidate on the Microsoft stack and deliver repeatable services spanning identity, device management, security policy enforcement and AI readiness, helping SMBs adopt Microsoft 365 and Copilot securely, consistently and at scale. Inforcer will launch on the Pax8 Marketplace this summer, following Pax8’s Beyond 2026 conference.

“Prerequisite for MSPs today is quick and responsible AI adoption, which requires firm foundations in security and governance,” said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “By adding inforcer to the Pax8 Marketplace, we’re giving our partners a powerful way to standardize Microsoft 365 environments. This practical enablement supports the ecosystem as it transitions to managed intelligence and AI becomes a day-to-day reality for small businesses.”

As SMBs accelerate AI adoption, MSPs are increasingly required to move beyond point-in-time deployments and provide ongoing governance, compliance and operational guardrails. Recent Pax8 research underscores why: 62% of SMBs report using AI today, yet only 18.5% say they use it extensively across multiple functions, highlighting the persistent gap between adoption and operational readiness. In the same research, 84% of SMBs say they would trust an outside technology advisor to help implement AI, reinforcing the role MSPs play in turning AI interest into secure, durable business outcomes.

inforcer helps MSPs operationalize that role by standardizing Microsoft 365 security and data governance across tenants, automating configuration, monitoring compliance in real time and detecting policy drift. The platform also supports MSPs building managed intelligence offerings through capabilities including inforcer’s Copilot Readiness Assessments, Copilot Manager and Shadow AI detection, providing MSPs practical entry points to assess preparedness, govern deployments and monitor usage patterns across customer environments.

“MSPs need more leverage and reduced complexity,” said Jamie Daum, CEO of inforcer. “Joining the Pax8 Marketplace makes it easier for MSPs to adopt inforcer as the platform underpinning their Microsoft services, standardizing security and governance across customers, proving compliance continuously and building packaged offerings around Copilot readiness and managed AI. We’re excited about what this availability unlocks for Pax8 partners and the SMBs they support.”

With rapid global adoption over the past 12 months, inforcer has grown to 1,200+ MSP partners, driven by increasing demand to standardize, secure and monetize Microsoft 365 at scale.

To learn more about Pax8 and its relationship with inforcer, visit pax8.com.

About inforcer

inforcer empowers MSPs to sell, secure, and support Microsoft 365 and Copilot at scale by standardising security and data governance policies across all tenants, automating environment configuration, monitoring compliance in real time, and reducing risk through policy drift detection. The platform equips MSPs to lead their customers into the AI era, providing the tools to evaluate tenant readiness, govern Copilot rollouts, and manage AI adoption at scale. Its reporting and automation features free teams from manual, error-prone scripting and help deliver consistent, secure customer experiences, setting MSPs up to deliver repeatable, recurring AI services to their customers.

Since launching in 2023, inforcer has been adopted by more than 1,200 high-profile MSPs across North America, EMEA, and APAC, with more than 100 new MSPs joining the platform every month. Headquartered in Richmond, London, UK, inforcer has grown a global team with offices in the US, Australia, the Netherlands, and Denmark. For more information, visit www.inforcer.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Pax8 connects service providers and technology companies on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy and manage technology solutions for SMBs. More than 47,000 IT partners and 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation and real-time insights to stay productive, protected and prepared for the AI economy. Learn more at pax8.com.

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